Ghana will still screen African travellers under free visa policy - Foreign Affairs Minister clarifies

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa speaks during a visit by Her Excellency Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa speaks during a visit by Her Excellency Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa clarifies Ghana’s free visa policy, stressing Africans will not pay fees but must still undergo visa application and security checks.

Ablakwa clarifies Africans will not pay visa fees under new policy.

Travellers must still apply and undergo screening and security checks.

Ghana retains the right to deny entry despite the free visa policy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has clarified that Ghana’s newly announced free visa policy for African travellers does not mean unrestricted entry into the country.

Speaking on the policy, Ablakwa explained that while African nationals will not be required to pay visa fees, they will still undergo the standard application and screening process.

“Free visa simply means if you're an African, you don't pay the cost for the visa, you don't pay. Whereas our friends from other parts of the world will be paying about $250 when we roll out the e-visa regime, you as an African will not be required to pay the $250. But it doesn't mean that you will not go through the visa application process.”

ALSO READ: Ghana to establish diplomatic mission in Singapore to deepen trade and investment ties

Advertisement

Advertisement

Image of a visa

He emphasised that security checks will remain a key part of the process, with applicants subject to vetting by Ghanaian authorities.

“You will go through, you will be vetted, our consular officers will screen, will make sure that you meet the requirement you don't have any criminal record because remember the system is linked to criminal databases multiple criminal databases and if you have any criminal record.”

The Minister noted that Ghana reserves the right to deny entry to applicants who fail to meet the necessary requirements or whose intentions are unclear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A picture of Ghana's order to Togo in Aflao, Volta region. Picture credit:myjoyonline.com

“If we think that we are not convinced as to exactly what your agenda is, why you want to come to Ghana, we still reserve the right to stop you in as much as we are welcoming everybody and embracing all Africans. So please, let's get it clear. Free visa is not the same as visa-free.”

The clarification comes amid public discussions around the policy, which is set to remove visa fees for African travellers while maintaining immigration controls and security screening measures.