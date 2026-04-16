Ghana will still screen African travellers under free visa policy - Foreign Affairs Minister clarifies
Ablakwa clarifies Africans will not pay visa fees under new policy.
Travellers must still apply and undergo screening and security checks.
Ghana retains the right to deny entry despite the free visa policy.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has clarified that Ghana’s newly announced free visa policy for African travellers does not mean unrestricted entry into the country.
Speaking on the policy, Ablakwa explained that while African nationals will not be required to pay visa fees, they will still undergo the standard application and screening process.
“Free visa simply means if you're an African, you don't pay the cost for the visa, you don't pay. Whereas our friends from other parts of the world will be paying about $250 when we roll out the e-visa regime, you as an African will not be required to pay the $250. But it doesn't mean that you will not go through the visa application process.”
He emphasised that security checks will remain a key part of the process, with applicants subject to vetting by Ghanaian authorities.
“You will go through, you will be vetted, our consular officers will screen, will make sure that you meet the requirement you don't have any criminal record because remember the system is linked to criminal databases multiple criminal databases and if you have any criminal record.”
The Minister noted that Ghana reserves the right to deny entry to applicants who fail to meet the necessary requirements or whose intentions are unclear.
“If we think that we are not convinced as to exactly what your agenda is, why you want to come to Ghana, we still reserve the right to stop you in as much as we are welcoming everybody and embracing all Africans. So please, let's get it clear. Free visa is not the same as visa-free.”
The clarification comes amid public discussions around the policy, which is set to remove visa fees for African travellers while maintaining immigration controls and security screening measures.
'Free Visa' is different from 'Visa Free' – Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa explains Ghana's visa-free entry for all Africans.#3NewsGH #TV3GH pic.twitter.com/vNcLcz53sd— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) April 15, 2026
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