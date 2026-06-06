Viral ministerial reshuffle document is fake, NDC clarifies

The NDC has dismissed reports of an impending government reshuffle, urging the public to verify information through official channels and avoid spreading misinformation.

The NDC has dismissed reports suggesting President Mahama is planning a government reshuffle.

The party urged the public to verify information through Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The NDC warned that spreading false information could attract sanctions under the Cyber Security Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed reports suggesting that President John Dramani Mahama is preparing to reshuffle his government, describing such claims as misinformation.

In a statement issued on June 6, the party urged the public to disregard any reports of an impending reshuffle and verify government-related information through official communication channels.

READ ALSO: NDC Council of Elders halts presidential campaigns ahead of official primary timetable

“Kindly disregard any news of a reshuffle,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Signed by the NDC's Deputy National Communication Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn, the statement warned against the spread of false information and urged the public to be cautious about unverified reports circulating on social media and other platforms.

NDC's Deputy National Communication Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn

“As we all strive to curb the menace of deliberate misinformation, some individuals will stop at nothing to poison the atmosphere,” the statement noted.

The party stressed that the official spokesperson for the Mahama administration remains Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and advised the public to rely on his official platforms for confirmation of government decisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Felix Kwakye Ofosu

“The official spokesperson for this administration is Hon. Felix Kwakye Ofosu. Kindly verify any such information through his official channels before sharing it,” the statement said.

The NDC further cautioned that the publication and dissemination of false information could have legal consequences under Ghana's cyber laws.

“The Cyber Security Act can have serious implications, so let us all be mindful and responsible in our communication,” it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Press release dismissing reshuffle misinformation

The statement comes amid growing speculation on social media about a possible reshuffle within President Mahama's administration. However, neither the Presidency nor the Ministry of Government Communications has announced any changes to the current composition of government.

The NDC insists that reports of a ministerial or government reshuffle are unfounded and should be treated as misinformation until officially communicated by the Presidency or its designated spokesperson.

Fake reshuffle list