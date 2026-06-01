NDC Council of Elders halts presidential campaigns ahead of official primary timetable
The NDC Council of Elders has ordered all presidential campaign activities within the party to stop immediately.
The Council says members should focus on supporting the Mahama government's agenda.
Presidential campaigns can only begin after the party announces an official primary timetable.
The directive follows a meeting between the Council of Elders and President John Mahama, who is also the leader of the NDC, on Friday, May 29, 2026.
In a statement issued after the meeting, the Council said it was concerned about reports of premature presidential campaigns and political mobilisation by some individuals and groups within the party.
According to the Council, the NDC's immediate priority should be supporting the government's agenda and delivering on the mandate given by Ghanaians, rather than engaging in activities that could create division or distract from governance.
"The Council notes with concern the growing unease among sections of the Party and the wider public regarding reports of premature presidential campaigns and related political activities by individuals and groups within the Party," the statement said.
The Council reminded members that the party's constitution clearly outlines the process for selecting a presidential candidate. Under Article 42 of the NDC Constitution, the date and venue for presidential primaries are to be determined by the National Executive Committee (NEC).
It stressed that until the NEC announces an official timetable and guidelines, no individual or group is authorised to undertake or promote any presidential campaign.
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Accordingly, the Council ordered all forms of campaign-related activities to stop immediately.
"These include all forms of campaigning, mobilisation, endorsements, publicity, or related activities intended to advance the presidential ambitions of any prospective candidate," the statement added.
The Council further urged party members to focus on strengthening party unity and supporting the government's efforts to implement its "Resetting Agenda".
While acknowledging that internal contests are an important part of the party's democratic process, the Council said the time for such activities would come when the appropriate constitutional procedures have been activated.
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