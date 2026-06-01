How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Wales in pre-World Cup friendly

How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Wales in pre-World Cup friendly

How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Wales in pre-World Cup friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana will continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on Wales in an international friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, June 2.

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The highly anticipated encounter will offer Ghana's newly appointed head coach, Carlos Queiroz, his first opportunity to take charge of the national team since his appointment. With the FIFA World Cup just weeks away, the match is expected to provide valuable insight into the Portuguese tactician's preferred formation, tactical approach, and starting lineup ahead of the tournament in North America.

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Ghana is preparing for its fifth FIFA World Cup appearance, having previously featured at the tournaments in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Qatar 2022, and now the 2026 edition hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

With several positions still up for grabs and only 26 players set to make the final squad, the friendly against Wales could play a significant role in shaping Ghana's World Cup plans.

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Goalkeeper: Benjamin Asare Set to Continue as Number One

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

The Black Stars currently have five goalkeepers in camp, but only three are expected to be selected for the World Cup squad.

Based on recent performances and his growing importance within the team, Benjamin Asare is expected to retain his place between the posts against Wales. The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has impressed whenever called upon and appears to have established himself as Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper heading into the tournament.

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With the World Cup approaching, Queiroz may use the friendly to give Asare valuable minutes and strengthen his confidence ahead of Ghana's opening group-stage fixture.

Defense: Experience and Physical Presence at the Back

Baba Rhaman

The defensive department remains one of the key areas the new coach will be looking to assess.

Reports suggest that Alexander Djiku is not fully fit and may not be risked for the Wales encounter. As a result, Queiroz could opt for a central defensive partnership featuring Marvin Senaya and Abdul Mumin.

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Abdul Mumin could be rewarded with a starting role, while Senaya's versatility and athleticism make him a strong candidate to partner him.

At full-back, experienced defender Baba Rahman is expected to occupy the left side, providing width and attacking support, while Alidu Seidu could start at right-back due to his defensive discipline and ability to cope with Wales' attacking threats.

Midfield: Thomas Partey to Lead the Engine Room

Kwasi Sibo

The midfield battle could prove decisive, and all eyes will be on Thomas Partey as he prepares to lead Ghana's engine room.

The experienced midfielder is expected to operate in a deeper role, using his composure, passing range, and tactical awareness to dictate the tempo of the game.

Alongside him, Kwesi Sibo could be handed an opportunity to showcase his abilities. Sibo's energy, ball-winning qualities, and defensive work rate make him an ideal partner for Partey in a double-pivot system.

The duo would be tasked with protecting the back four while also providing a platform for Ghana's attacking players to flourish.

Attack: Fatawu and Semenyo to Provide Firepower

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Antoine Semenyo

In the wide areas, Queiroz is expected to rely on pace, creativity, and direct attacking football.

Fatawu Issahaku could start on one flank, offering dribbling ability and flair, while Antoine Semenyo's strength, versatility, and eye for goal make him a likely starter on the opposite wing.

Both players possess the ability to stretch opposition defenses and create opportunities for Ghana's forwards.

Strikers: Jordan Ayew and Prince Kwabena Adu to Lead the Line

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Captain Jordan Ayew is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Prince Kwabena Adu in a two-man strike partnership.

Ayew remains one of Ghana's most experienced players and will be expected to provide leadership and attacking inspiration, while Adu's movement and finishing ability could complement the captain's style.

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The partnership would give Ghana a balanced attacking setup capable of troubling Wales' defense.

Predicted Ghana XI vs Wales (4-4-2)

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Goalkeeper: Benjamin Asare

Defenders: Alidu Seidu, Marvin Senaya, Abdul Mumin, Baba Rahman

Midfielders: Fatawu Issahaku, Thomas Partey, Kwesi Sibo, Antoine Semenyo

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (C), Prince Kwabena Adu

Important Test Before the FIFA World Cup

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The Wales friendly represents far more than a routine warm-up match. It offers Carlos Queiroz a chance to evaluate his players under competitive conditions, refine tactical systems, and identify his strongest starting eleven ahead of the World Cup.

Following the Wales fixture, Ghana will play one final preparatory match before turning their full attention to the tournament.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field before facing England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27.

Having reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, the Black Stars will be aiming to advance beyond the group stage once again and make another deep run on football's biggest stage.

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