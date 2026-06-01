Advertisement

Accra-Kumasi Expressway to reduce travel time from 5 hours to 2 hours – President Mahama

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:42 - 01 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Accra-Kumasi Expressway to reduce travel time from 5 hours to 2 hours – President Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama has said the proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway will cut travel time between Ghana’s two largest cities from five (5) hours to about two (2) hours when completed.
Advertisement

  • President Mahama says the Accra-Kumasi Expressway will reduce travel time from five hours to two hours.

  • The six-lane highway is expected to reduce congestion and road accidents.

  • Government says 51 kilometres of the route have already been cleared for construction.

Advertisement

According to the President, the flagship project under the government's Big Push infrastructure programme is expected to ease congestion, improve road safety, and reduce travel-related stress.

Speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting on Sunday, May 31, Mahama disclosed that the government is undertaking major road expansion projects across the country, including the dualisation of the Accra-Winneba-Mankessim road corridor into a four-lane highway.

ALSO READ: Accra flooding is a problem of indiscipline, not engineering — Mahama

President John Mahama speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting on Sunday, May 31
President John Mahama speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting on Sunday, May 31
Advertisement

He said work has already commenced on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway corridor.

“We've given the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Army the contract to clear the roadway, and they started. As I was leaving Ghana, they had cleared 51 kilometres of the road,” he stated.

The President explained that the new expressway would significantly shorten the distance between Accra and Kumasi.

ALSO READ: Ghana, South Korea sign first visa waiver agreement after nearly 50 years of diplomatic relations

“Another new road is going to reduce the travelling distance between Accra and Kumasi from 270 kilometres to 198 kilometres. So one, it is going to be shorter, and two, it is going to be a six-lane expressway,” he said.

Advertisement
Accra-Kumasi Expressway will reduce travel time from five hours to two hours
Accra-Kumasi Expressway will reduce travel time from five hours to two hours

Mahama added that the highway would feature three lanes in each direction and would bypass major towns along the route to ensure faster and safer travel.

ALSO READ: President Mahama rules out funding Black Stars fans for 2026 World Cup

“So there'll be three lanes going in one direction and three lanes coming in the other direction. It's not going to go through any major town; it's bypassing all the towns,” he noted.

He further revealed that the road would operate as a tolled expressway and is expected to drastically reduce accidents while cutting travel time between Accra and Kumasi from five hours to about two hours.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ghana to deploy 400 nurses to Jamaica under new agreement to boost health delivery

The proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway is a 198.7-kilometre, six-lane, access-controlled highway that will become Ghana’s first modern tolled expressway.

The project is expected to boost trade, improve connectivity, and support economic growth along one of the country's busiest transport corridors.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Alexander Djiku |Photo via IMAGO
Sports
01.06.2026
Alexander Djiku set to miss 2026 World Cup as Black Stars suffer injury blow
NDC Council of Elders halts presidential campaigns ahead of official primary timetable
News
01.06.2026
NDC Council of Elders halts presidential campaigns ahead of official primary timetable
'I retired three years ago' — Shatta Wale explains shift from music to business
Entertainment
01.06.2026
'I retired three years ago' — Shatta Wale explains shift from music to business
10 household gadgets that consume more electricity than most people realise
Lifestyle
01.06.2026
10 household gadgets that consume more electricity than most people realise
How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Wales in pre-World Cup friendly
Sports
01.06.2026
How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Wales in pre-World Cup friendly
Team Black and Yellow win as Pulse All Stars Game turns colours into mental health awareness drive
Lifestyle
01.06.2026
Team Black and Yellow win as Pulse All Stars Game turns colours into mental health awareness drive