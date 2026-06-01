Accra-Kumasi Expressway to reduce travel time from 5 hours to 2 hours – President Mahama

Accra-Kumasi Expressway to reduce travel time from 5 hours to 2 hours – President Mahama

Accra-Kumasi Expressway to reduce travel time from 5 hours to 2 hours – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has said the proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway will cut travel time between Ghana’s two largest cities from five (5) hours to about two (2) hours when completed.

President Mahama says the Accra-Kumasi Expressway will reduce travel time from five hours to two hours.

The six-lane highway is expected to reduce congestion and road accidents.

Government says 51 kilometres of the route have already been cleared for construction.

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According to the President, the flagship project under the government's Big Push infrastructure programme is expected to ease congestion, improve road safety, and reduce travel-related stress.

Speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting on Sunday, May 31, Mahama disclosed that the government is undertaking major road expansion projects across the country, including the dualisation of the Accra-Winneba-Mankessim road corridor into a four-lane highway.

President John Mahama speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting on Sunday, May 31

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He said work has already commenced on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway corridor.

“We've given the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Army the contract to clear the roadway, and they started. As I was leaving Ghana, they had cleared 51 kilometres of the road,” he stated.

The President explained that the new expressway would significantly shorten the distance between Accra and Kumasi.

“Another new road is going to reduce the travelling distance between Accra and Kumasi from 270 kilometres to 198 kilometres. So one, it is going to be shorter, and two, it is going to be a six-lane expressway,” he said.

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Accra-Kumasi Expressway will reduce travel time from five hours to two hours

Mahama added that the highway would feature three lanes in each direction and would bypass major towns along the route to ensure faster and safer travel.

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“So there'll be three lanes going in one direction and three lanes coming in the other direction. It's not going to go through any major town; it's bypassing all the towns,” he noted.

He further revealed that the road would operate as a tolled expressway and is expected to drastically reduce accidents while cutting travel time between Accra and Kumasi from five hours to about two hours.

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“Mr. President, we’ve heard about the Accra–Kumasi Expressway project. Can Ghanaians expect to see it materialize, or is it merely a campaign promise?”



— A chief asked President Mahama this question during the Q&A session at the Ghana Diaspora Town Hall Meeting in London, UK. pic.twitter.com/Ih3iNcVre6 — 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) May 31, 2026

The proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway is a 198.7-kilometre, six-lane, access-controlled highway that will become Ghana’s first modern tolled expressway.