Chef Abbys, renowned for promoting Ghanaian cuisine internationally, has expressed her desire to cook with President John Mahama to discuss the future of Ghanaian food and culture.

Chef Abbys, renowned for promoting Ghanaian cuisine internationally, has expressed her desire to cook with President John Mahama to discuss the future of Ghanaian food and culture.

'I’d be deeply honoured to cook with you' — Chef Abbys appeals to Mahama

Chef Abbys, one of Ghana’s most recognisable culinary content creators, has publicly expressed her desire to one day share a kitchen with President John Dramani Mahama in a conversation centred on promoting Ghanaian cuisine and culture globally.

Chef Abbys has publicly appealed to President John Dramani Mahama for an opportunity to cook with him and discuss the future of Ghanaian food and culture.

The celebrated culinary creator said she hopes such a meeting could help showcase Ghanaian cuisine to a wider international audience.

Chef Abbys has gained global recognition through UK food tours, cooking masterclasses, and a menu takeover at Snapchat’s UK headquarters, where she introduced Ghanaian dishes to hundreds of staff.

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The food entrepreneur, whose real name is Abena Amoakoa Sintim-Aboagye, made the appeal in a post on X on 30 May 2026. She said she would be honoured to cook alongside the President and discuss ways to elevate Ghana’s rich culinary heritage on the international stage.

She wrote;

Sir JDMahama, I would be deeply honoured to cook with you someday. Over a meal, I'd love for us to explore the future of Ghanaian food, culture and how we can showcase our cuisine to the world. Thank you.

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Chef Abbys has built a reputation as one of Africa’s leading food content creators, using her platforms to celebrate traditional Ghanaian and African dishes while introducing them to international audiences.

Her efforts have earned her recognition beyond Ghana’s borders. In recent years, she embarked on a food tour across the United Kingdom, where she hosted cooking masterclasses and introduced participants to authentic Ghanaian flavours and culinary traditions.

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She also gained international attention after leading a menu takeover at Snapchat’s UK headquarters, serving popular local dishes, including jollof rice and fried yam, to more than 300 employees.

Before venturing into the culinary industry full-time, Chef Abbys worked as an engineer. She later left the corporate world to pursue her passion for food and cultural storytelling.

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Today, she runs the Chef Abbys School of Food (CASOF) and continues to grow her audience through nationwide food tours, educational cooking experiences, and digital content aimed at showcasing the diversity of Ghanaian cuisine to the world.

Through her work, Chef Abbys has become a prominent advocate for using food as a tool for cultural diplomacy, tourism promotion, and preserving Ghana’s culinary identity for future generations.