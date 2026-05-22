Chef Abbys takes over Snapchat UK’s kitchen to feed 300+ staff with Ghanaian food

Ghanaian food content creator Chef Abbys is continuing to gain international recognition as her ongoing UK food tour attracts widespread attention online.

Chef Abbys reportedly took over Snapchat’s London office kitchen and served authentic Ghanaian meals to more than 300 staff members.

The event formed part of her ongoing UK food tour aimed at promoting Ghanaian cuisine and African culture internationally.

Chef Abbys also collaborated with Sabah Zita Benson in a cultural cooking session featuring banku and okro stew.

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The culinary influencer recently reached another major milestone after taking over the kitchen at Snapchat’s London office, where she reportedly prepared and served authentic Ghanaian meals to more than 300 staff members.

The event formed part of Chef Abbys’ broader mission to introduce Ghanaian cuisine to international audiences while promoting African culture through food and storytelling.

Her appearance at the London headquarters of Snapchat has generated excitement across social media, with many Ghanaians celebrating the achievement as a proud moment for the country’s food industry and creative sector.

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Nothing can be compared to the joy I felt after seeing people at the Snapchat Hq queue to try Ghanaian food. pic.twitter.com/O1wumVRQSU — Chefabbys (@chefabbys) May 21, 2026

Through her growing digital presence, Chef Abbys has become widely recognised for using food as a cultural bridge, showcasing traditional Ghanaian dishes and culinary heritage to audiences beyond Africa.

The chef’s ongoing Chef Abbys UK Food Tour is centred on cultural exchange, collaboration, and promoting Ghanaian cuisine on a global stage.

As part of the tour, Chef Abbys paid a courtesy visit to Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

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During the meeting, she officially announced her arrival in the UK and shared her vision of exploring British food culture while strengthening cultural connections between Ghana and the UK through cuisine.

🇬🇧 CHEF ABBYS TAKES LONDON

Following the success of my Ghana Heritage Month Food Tour, I’m bringing the experience to the UK 🇬🇧

May 10–24: collaborations, masterclasses, high-profile engagements + celebrating African cuisine & culture on a global stage. Let's make history!!!!!!!… pic.twitter.com/N7W6INtJXX — Chefabbys (@chefabbys) April 22, 2026

In another highlight of the tour, Chef Abbys joined the High Commissioner in a friendly cooking session where they prepared one of the diplomat’s favourite Ghanaian meals — banku and okro stew.

The collaboration was widely praised online, with supporters describing it as a powerful display of Ghanaian identity, hospitality, and cultural pride on the international stage.

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Chef Abbys’ rising influence continues to position Ghanaian cuisine as part of the growing global conversation around African food, creativity, and cultural representation.