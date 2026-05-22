Africa’s AI future cannot be built on borrowed infrastructure (Opinion)

The global race for artificial intelligence is no longer simply about who builds the smartest algorithms. It is now fundamentally about who owns the data, who controls the infrastructure, and who ultimately determines the rules governing digital intelligence.

For Africa, and particularly Ghana, this moment represents both an opportunity and a warning.

Across the world, governments and corporations are aggressively investing in sovereign AI systems, national cloud infrastructure, secure data ecosystems, and advanced analytics platforms. Nations increasingly understand that in the AI era, data sovereignty is rapidly becoming as important as natural resources, energy security, and financial independence.

Ghana’s recent push toward a national AI strategy demonstrates encouraging leadership. The conversation around digital transformation is finally moving beyond internet access and mobile connectivity into more strategic questions: Where is our data stored? Who trains AI systems using African datasets? Who benefits economically from Africa’s digital intelligence?