Foden, Palmer and Maguire dropped from England World Cup Squad

Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Harry Maguire are set to miss out on England’s World Cup squad.

Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney are expected to be included after strong club seasons.

Several surprise omissions and inclusions highlight Thomas Tuchel’s final squad decision.

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Thomas Tuchel is set to unveil his 26-man England squad on Friday ahead of this summer’s World Cup, with several high-profile omissions expected.

Phil Foden and Cole Palmer are both set to miss out, despite their status as key attacking options for Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively, following inconsistent club campaigns as per multiple reports.

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Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will also be left out of the squad. The 33-year-old expressed his disappointment, stating he was “shocked and gutted” by the decision after believing he had done enough to earn a place.

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Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is expected to be included after playing a key role in his side’s Europa League triumph, while Al-Ahli forward Ivan Toney is also set to make the squad following a prolific season in Saudi Arabia, scoring 32 goals in 32 matches.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is among those expected to miss out, despite being one of the top-scoring English midfielders in the Premier League this season.

Maguire’s omission has drawn further reaction, with his mother publicly expressing strong disappointment over the decision on social media.

Elsewhere, Manchester United’s Luke Shaw is also likely to be left out despite a strong campaign, having previously been included in Tuchel’s provisional squad. Defensive options are expected to include Dan Burn and Nico O’Reilly.

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