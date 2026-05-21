'The psychiatric hospital made me feel more mentally unstable' — Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has spoken candidly about his experience at a psychiatric facility, claiming that his time there was more mentally distressing than healing.

Funny Face says his stay at a psychiatric hospital worsened his mental state instead of improving it.

The comedian revealed that he acted like other patients to gain their trust and communicate comfortably with them.

Funny Face recalled joining a patient who pretended to eat imaginary fufu, saying nurses later assumed he was also mentally unstable.

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Speaking on Joy Prime, the comedian recounted that he felt overwhelmed by the environment and often had to adjust his behaviour in order to communicate and bond with other patients.

He explained that blending in was, in his view, necessary to gain the trust of those he was admitted with.

He said;

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You don’t have to make them think they are mad. To earn their trust, you need to act like you understand their world,

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face

Funny Face noted that some patients shared personal stories about their lives before admission, while others offered unexpected moments of clarity and advice.

However, he added that patients tended to withdraw from anyone they suspected was behaving “normally”, making interaction more complex.

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He also recalled a striking incident in which a fellow patient invited him to eat fufu that was not physically present.

He narrated;

One man said, ‘Funny, let’s eat fufu.’ There was no fufu there, just the ground, but he was acting like he was eating. So I tried to fit in and joined him,

The comedian said such moments influenced how staff perceived him during his stay.

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He added;

The nurses started marking me as mad too

He maintained that his behaviour was never intended to mislead anyone, but rather to help him relate better to patients and create a sense of comfort within the environment.