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NPP national chairmanship race heats up as Freddy Blay endorses Wontumi

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:02 - 21 May 2026
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NPP national chairmanship race heats up as Freddy Blay endorses Wontumi
The race for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national chairmanship position appears to be gathering momentum following a show of support for Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, by former National Chairman Freddy Blay.
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  • Former NPP National Chairman Freddy Blay has endorsed Chairman Wontumi for the party’s national chairmanship race.

  • Blay described Wontumi as a strong candidate and pledged his support during a private meeting.

  • The endorsement is expected to heighten competition ahead of the NPP’s internal elections.

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During a meeting held at his residence, Freddy Blay welcomed Chairman Wontumi and members of his campaign team, describing the group as a “solid team” capable of driving a strong campaign ahead of the party’s internal contest.

ALSO READ: Full list: Wontumi names Adwoa Safo, Stephen Amoah as campaign team members for national chairmanship bid

The former NPP chairman commended the efforts of Wontumi’s camp and pledged his support for the Ashanti Regional Chairman’s ambition to contest for the party’s top leadership position.

Blay described his endorsement as sincere and assured Wontumi of his backing throughout the process.

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“This is the time for Chairman Wontumi. This is his moment. He is the man of the moment,” Freddy Blay said during the engagement.

ALSO READ: Court cases don't disqualify leaders - Wontumi's team fires Rosemond Obeng

The former NPP chairman commended the efforts of Wontumi’s camp and pledged his support for the Ashanti Regional Chairman’s reported ambition to contest for the party’s top leadership position.
The former NPP chairman commended the efforts of Wontumi’s camp and pledged his support for the Ashanti Regional Chairman’s reported ambition to contest for the party’s top leadership position.

The meeting also touched on strategy for the expected campaign, with discussions reportedly focusing on key regions considered critical to any successful national chairmanship bid, including Greater Accra and the Eastern Region.

Chairman Wontumi, who remains one of the most influential figures within the NPP, is currently facing a number of legal and political challenges, which have generated significant public attention in recent months.

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ALSO READ: Chairman Wontumi vows to avoid personal attacks as he pays courtesy call on Dr Bawumia and Akufo-Addo

Addressing the issue, Freddy Blay reportedly offered words of encouragement and prayed for “strength, endurance and perseverance” for the Ashanti Regional Chairman as he navigates the situation.

The endorsement is expected to further intensify conversations around the NPP’s future leadership direction as the party begins positioning itself ahead of upcoming internal elections and the 2028 general elections.

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NPP national chairmanship race heats up as Freddy Blay endorses Wontumi
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21.05.2026
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