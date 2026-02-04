Advertisement

Chairman Wontumi declares intention to contest NPP National Chairmanship

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:58 - 04 February 2026
Chairman Wontumi
Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, declares his intention to contest the NPP National Chairmanship, pledging unity, grassroots empowerment, and victory in the 2028 elections.
Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has formally declared his intention to contest for the position of National Chairman of the party, signalling the start of what could be a keenly contested internal race ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a statement announcing his decision dated February 4, Chairman Wontumi said the NPP was at a critical moment in its history and required leadership that was firm, principled, and committed to unity following recent electoral setbacks.

“Our party has faced challenges and learned hard lessons along the way. At this critical moment, the NPP demands leadership that is steady, principled, and committed to unity,” he stated.

16 NPP Officials Sanctioned for Misconduct in Upper East
According to him, the party must be led by someone who understands its base and is deeply connected to its grassroots structures. Chairman Wontumi said his decision to contest was not driven by personal ambition but by a desire to rebuild and strengthen the party as it prepares for the next electoral cycle.

“I, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), having consulted my Maker and sought the counsel of party elders, hereby declare my intention to serve as National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party. I do so not for personal ambition, but to strengthen, rebuild, and unify our great party,” he said.

He acknowledged that the road ahead would not be easy, stressing that the NPP needed bold and courageous leadership capable of making difficult decisions.

NPP Elections: Wontumi re-elected as party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman
“The road ahead will demand vision, courage, and unwavering determination. Leadership at this moment requires bravery, the courage to stand firm, make difficult decisions, and be willing to lose everything if necessary for the NPP,” he noted.

Expressing confidence in the party’s preparedness, he said, “We are ready. We are organised. We are built for the battle ahead.”

Chairman Wontumi concluded by pledging to restore confidence within the party, empower its grassroots base, and position the NPP for victory in the 2028 elections.

Chairman Wontumi’s declaration sets the stage for what is expected to be a highly competitive contest for the NPP’s national leadership as the party seeks to regroup after recent electoral challenges.

