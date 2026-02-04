General view of flares on the pitch before the match between Cremonese and Inter Reuters / Matteo Ciambelli

Italian football shaken as Inter Milan supporters get 3-match away ban over flare chaos

The Italian Interior Ministry confirmed the disciplinary action after a projectile was thrown towards Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero in the second half.

With Inter leading 2-0 at the Stadio Giovanni Zini, a flare landed near Audero in the 49th minute and appeared to detonate on the pitch, prompting an immediate stoppage as medical personnel assessed the situation.

Although the Indonesian international was able to continue without serious injury and the score remained unchanged, authorities considered the episode severe enough to trigger firm sanctions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry announced that Inter fans would be barred from travelling to away matches until March 23, 2026, alongside a ban on ticket sales to residents of the Lombardy region for the affected games.

Officials said the measures were implemented to maintain public order and prevent a recurrence of similar incidents.

The restrictions will apply to Inter’s Serie A away fixtures against Sassuolo (February 8), Lecce (February 21), and Fiorentina (March 22).

However, the sanctions do not extend to European competition. Inter supporters will still be allowed to attend the Champions League play-off second leg against Bodo/Glimt on February 18. Likewise, fans will be permitted at the Milan derby on March 8, despite Inter being listed as the away side, as the match will take place at San Siro without travel requirements.

Italian media reports suggest the individual responsible for throwing the flare has been identified and could face further legal consequences, while the club has also been fined €50,000 as part of the disciplinary process.

The incident overshadowed what was otherwise a routine victory that reinforced Inter’s strong domestic campaign.

Cristian Chivu’s side currently holds an eight-point lead at the top of the Serie A table ahead of second-placed Milan, who has a game in hand.

Inter must now navigate a demanding schedule without the support of their travelling fans — a factor that could influence the atmosphere and intensity of upcoming fixtures.

Club officials will be hoping attention quickly shifts back to on-field matters as they continue their pursuit of the Serie A title.

