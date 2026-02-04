Advertisement

No Old Trafford Comeback? Ex-teammate breaks silence on Ronaldo’s Man United return rumour

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:21 - 04 February 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has come under renewed speculation amid fresh uncertainty at Al-Nassr, with former Manchester United defender Wes Brown dismissing the possibility of a sensational return to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese superstar reportedly refused to feature in Al-Nassr’s 1-0 victory over Al-Riyadh on Monday after becoming frustrated by Karim Benzema’s switch to title rivals Al-Hilal.

Benzema, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, saw his contract with Al-Ittihad terminated before completing a free transfer to Al-Hilal, a move that has intensified the Saudi Pro League title race, with Al-Hilal currently one point ahead of Al-Nassr.

All three clubs are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), and reports suggest Ronaldo was angered by the approval of the transfer, believing it significantly boosted Al-Hilal’s championship ambitions.

The situation has fuelled growing questions about whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will see out the remaining 18 months of his lucrative contract, reportedly worth £488,000 per day.

Speculation has inevitably resurfaced over a potential third stint at Manchester United. However, Brown has played down the idea, insisting such a move is highly unlikely.

Speaking to BettingLounge, he suggested alternative destinations, including Major League Soccer, or a return to Portugal may be more realistic options for the veteran forward.

Brown added that Ronaldo’s primary focus remains staying competitive ahead of a potential World Cup appearance, noting that his refusal to play came as a surprise but expressing confidence that the dispute will eventually be resolved.

Neither Ronaldo nor members of the Al-Nassr squad and coaching staff have publicly addressed the incident. Manager Jorge Jesus’ scheduled post-match press conference was cancelled, and players were reportedly instructed to avoid media engagements following the match.

