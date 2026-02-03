Top 10 biggest January 2026 transfers across Europe’s Top Leagues

The January 2026 transfer window was one of the most active in recent years, with clubs across Europe’s top five leagues investing heavily in talent. Here’s a comprehensive look at the ten biggest transfers and what they mean for the clubs and players involved.

1. Antoine Semenyo → Manchester City (£62.5m)

Semenyo scores on his City debut

Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo made a sensational move from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City, signing a long-term contract until 2031. City activated his release clause in a deal worth around £62.5 million. Semenyo’s pace, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability made him one of Bournemouth’s standout performers this season, and he has already begun contributing to City’s attacking line.

2. Jérémy Jacquet → Liverpool (£60m incl. add-ons)

Jeremy Jacquet of Stade Rennais warms up before the Ligue 1 McDonald’s match between AS Monaco FC and Stade Rennais FC at Stade Louis II on January 31, 2026 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Neal Simpson/Allstar/Getty Images) Getty Images

Liverpool secured French defender Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes in a deal reportedly worth £60 million, including add-ons. While he will remain on loan at Rennes until the end of the season, the acquisition reflects Liverpool’s strategy to strengthen their defensive prospects for the long term.

3. Jørgen Strand Larsen → Crystal Palace (£48m)

Jørgen Strand Larsen

Crystal Palace broke club transfer records by signing Norwegian striker Jørgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £48 million. Strand Larsen is expected to lead the forward line and add a new dimension to Palace’s attacking options after Jean‑Philippe Mateta’s proposed move fell through.

4. Lucas Paquetá → Flamengo (£36m)

Lucas Paquetá | Skysports

Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paquetá returned to his boyhood club Flamengo from West Ham United for a fee around £36 million. Paquetá’s move marks a high-profile return to Brazil, driven by personal and family considerations, and adds world-class creativity to Flamengo’s midfield.

5. Brennan Johnson → Crystal Palace (£35m)

Brennan Johnson was Tottenham's leading scorer last season with 18 goals

Wales international Brennan Johnson joined Crystal Palace from Tottenham Hotspur in a £35 million deal. Johnson’s pace and versatility on the wing are expected to bolster Palace’s attacking depth, making him a key figure in their bid to climb the Premier League table.

6. Conor Gallagher → Tottenham Hotspur (£34m)

Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur made a permanent move to bring back English midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atlético Madrid for around £34 million. Gallagher, previously on loan at Chelsea, provides energy, work rate, and tactical flexibility in Spurs’ midfield.

7. Ademola Lookman → Atlético Madrid (£30.2m)

Ademola Lookman won the Europa League with Atalanta in 2024

Spanish giants Atlético Madrid reinforced their attack with the signing of English forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta. Valued at roughly £30.2 million, Lookman brings pace and goal-scoring ability, complementing Atlético’s frontline.

8. Lorenzo Lucca → Napoli (£30m)

Lorenzo Lucca of Udinese during the Serie A match between Udinese and Empoli at Stadio Friuli on February 16, 2025 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Italian side Napoli signed forward Lorenzo Lucca from Pisa for approximately £30 million. The move aims to strengthen Napoli’s attacking options and provide depth in the second half of the Serie A season.

9. Oscar Bobb → Fulham (£27m)

Oscar Bobb

Fulham completed the signing of Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb from Manchester City for £27 million. Bobb struggled for regular minutes at City but is expected to play a more central attacking role at Fulham, offering creativity and forward thrust.

10. Mohamed Kader Meïté → Al Hilal (£25.9m)

Mohamed Kader Meïté

