Top 10 biggest January 2026 transfers across Europe’s Top Leagues
The January 2026 transfer window was one of the most active in recent years, with clubs across Europe’s top five leagues investing heavily in talent. Here’s a comprehensive look at the ten biggest transfers and what they mean for the clubs and players involved.
1. Antoine Semenyo → Manchester City (£62.5m)
Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo made a sensational move from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City, signing a long-term contract until 2031. City activated his release clause in a deal worth around £62.5 million. Semenyo’s pace, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability made him one of Bournemouth’s standout performers this season, and he has already begun contributing to City’s attacking line.
2. Jérémy Jacquet → Liverpool (£60m incl. add-ons)
Liverpool secured French defender Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes in a deal reportedly worth £60 million, including add-ons. While he will remain on loan at Rennes until the end of the season, the acquisition reflects Liverpool’s strategy to strengthen their defensive prospects for the long term.
3. Jørgen Strand Larsen → Crystal Palace (£48m)
Crystal Palace broke club transfer records by signing Norwegian striker Jørgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £48 million. Strand Larsen is expected to lead the forward line and add a new dimension to Palace’s attacking options after Jean‑Philippe Mateta’s proposed move fell through.
4. Lucas Paquetá → Flamengo (£36m)
Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paquetá returned to his boyhood club Flamengo from West Ham United for a fee around £36 million. Paquetá’s move marks a high-profile return to Brazil, driven by personal and family considerations, and adds world-class creativity to Flamengo’s midfield.
5. Brennan Johnson → Crystal Palace (£35m)
Wales international Brennan Johnson joined Crystal Palace from Tottenham Hotspur in a £35 million deal. Johnson’s pace and versatility on the wing are expected to bolster Palace’s attacking depth, making him a key figure in their bid to climb the Premier League table.
6. Conor Gallagher → Tottenham Hotspur (£34m)
Tottenham Hotspur made a permanent move to bring back English midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atlético Madrid for around £34 million. Gallagher, previously on loan at Chelsea, provides energy, work rate, and tactical flexibility in Spurs’ midfield.
7. Ademola Lookman → Atlético Madrid (£30.2m)
Spanish giants Atlético Madrid reinforced their attack with the signing of English forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta. Valued at roughly £30.2 million, Lookman brings pace and goal-scoring ability, complementing Atlético’s frontline.
8. Lorenzo Lucca → Napoli (£30m)
Italian side Napoli signed forward Lorenzo Lucca from Pisa for approximately £30 million. The move aims to strengthen Napoli’s attacking options and provide depth in the second half of the Serie A season.
9. Oscar Bobb → Fulham (£27m)
Fulham completed the signing of Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb from Manchester City for £27 million. Bobb struggled for regular minutes at City but is expected to play a more central attacking role at Fulham, offering creativity and forward thrust.
10. Mohamed Kader Meïté → Al Hilal (£25.9m)
Rennes’ young striker Mohamed Kader Meïté joined Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal in a £25.9 million transfer. The 19-year-old had attracted interest from multiple European clubs but opted for a move that promises first-team opportunities and financial rewards.
-
-
Sports 22.09.2015Funniest red cards in football