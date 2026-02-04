Sonnie Badu defends Prophet ElBernard after failed political prophecy

Gospel singer Sonnie Badu has spoken in defence of Prophet ElBernard amid public backlash over a failed political prediction, describing the cleric as a man of integrity and encouraging him to take time away from ministry.

The controversy emerged after the founder and senior pastor of Spiritlife Revival Ministries predicted that businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong would emerge victorious in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries held on 31 January. Contrary to that prediction, former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the contest, prompting widespread public reaction and renewed debate over the prophecy.

Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun

In response to the backlash, Sonnie Badu took to social media to defend the cleric, urging the public not to define his ministry by a single moment. He described Prophet ElBernard as a man whose influence and credibility had been built quietly over many years, largely away from public controversy.

Badu wrote;

For many years, you were silent and your works spoke for you. You are a man of integrity without blemish, and your large congregation is proof that you are trusted by God

He further suggested that the intensity of the criticism stemmed less from the failed prophecy and more from envy, arguing that prominence often attracts opposition. He stated.

Brother, hear me. What you have has made you an object of envy. The truth is that you rank very high, and that naturally creates many enemies

Sonnie Badu

Reflecting on past conversations with the prophet, Badu added a note of perspective and reassurance. He said;

This too shall pass. In our last conversation, we laughed about how people pay their way into power and the foolish mistakes people make in their past without knowing their future. Some mistakes are costly

Following Prophet ElBernard’s announcement that he intends to temporarily withdraw from active ministry, Sonnie Badu encouraged him to take time away from Ghana to rest and regain focus. He emphasised that the prophet’s reputation and work continue to be respected internationally.