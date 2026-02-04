Advertisement

Sonnie Badu defends Prophet ElBernard after failed political prophecy

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:40 - 04 February 2026
Sonnie Badu
Sonnie Badu
Gospel singer Sonnie Badu has spoken in defence of Prophet ElBernard amid public backlash over a failed political prediction, describing the cleric as a man of integrity and encouraging him to take time away from ministry.
Advertisement

As criticism mounted following the collapse of a widely discussed political prophecy, gospel singer Sonnie Badu has stepped forward to publicly support Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, offering words of encouragement and solidarity.

Advertisement

The controversy emerged after the founder and senior pastor of Spiritlife Revival Ministries predicted that businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong would emerge victorious in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries held on 31 January. Contrary to that prediction, former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the contest, prompting widespread public reaction and renewed debate over the prophecy.

Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun
Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun

READ MORE:Papa Shee announces 3-day crusade for Akosua Serwaa ahead of Daddy Lumba’s second funeral

In response to the backlash, Sonnie Badu took to social media to defend the cleric, urging the public not to define his ministry by a single moment. He described Prophet ElBernard as a man whose influence and credibility had been built quietly over many years, largely away from public controversy.

Advertisement

Badu wrote;

READ MORE: Papa Shee announces plans for Late Daddy Lumba's second funeral

For many years, you were silent and your works spoke for you. You are a man of integrity without blemish, and your large congregation is proof that you are trusted by God

He further suggested that the intensity of the criticism stemmed less from the failed prophecy and more from envy, arguing that prominence often attracts opposition. He stated.

Brother, hear me. What you have has made you an object of envy. The truth is that you rank very high, and that naturally creates many enemies
Advertisement

READ ALSO: Showboy arrested following earlier resistance to police arrest

Sonnie Badu
Sonnie Badu

Reflecting on past conversations with the prophet, Badu added a note of perspective and reassurance. He said;

This too shall pass. In our last conversation, we laughed about how people pay their way into power and the foolish mistakes people make in their past without knowing their future. Some mistakes are costly

READ MORE: Forget celebrity status and approach us; we need love – Sista Afia tells 'fearful' Ghanaian men

Advertisement

Following Prophet ElBernard’s announcement that he intends to temporarily withdraw from active ministry, Sonnie Badu encouraged him to take time away from Ghana to rest and regain focus. He emphasised that the prophet’s reputation and work continue to be respected internationally.

“Please take a break and come to America. You are needed and valued. Some people arrive without invitations and still do not receive opportunities because they lack integrity. You, however, are fully booked to the point that you had to cancel several engagements,” Badu wrote.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
‘This isn't politics, it is about our history’ – Transport Minister defends KIA renaming
News
04.02.2026
‘This isn't politics, it is about our history’ – Transport Minister defends KIA renaming
Randy pastor raped minor
Entertainment
04.02.2026
Prophet ElBernard and 5 Ghanaian pastors exposed in ‘fake prophecies’ scandals
Footballer, 22, dies after being hit by stray bullet
Sports
04.02.2026
Footballer, 22, dies after being hit by stray bullet
How to Stay Hygienic When Using Restrooms in Hospitals
Lifestyle
04.02.2026
How to Stay Hygienic When Using Restrooms in Hospitals
How Kennedy Agyapong reacted to Prophet ElBernard’s prophecy before it failed
Entertainment
04.02.2026
How Kennedy Agyapong reacted to Prophet ElBernard’s prophecy before it failed
Is High Leverage Dangerous? The Truth About 1:3000 Forex Leverage
Business
04.02.2026
Is High Leverage Dangerous? The Truth About 1:3000 Forex Leverage