Showboy arrested following earlier resistance to police arrest

Ghanaian artiste Sam Sarfo Junior, better known by his stage name Showboy, has been taken into police custody by the Ghana Police Service following the circulation of a video that allegedly shows him resisting arrest.

Footage widely shared on social media shows the musician in handcuffs while engaging in a tense exchange with several police officers. Throughout the encounter, he appeared distressed and repeatedly voiced his dissatisfaction, remarking that “This is so… wrong.”

According to a voice heard off camera, believed to be speaking from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, officers had received direct instructions to detain the musician. A female officer, who identified herself as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was also heard addressing him during the interaction.

Showboy in jail

In the video, Showboy is seen requesting water and asking to contact his doctor. He claimed to be undergoing psychiatric treatment and stressed the need to speak with his psychiatrist. The officers involved responded in a composed manner as they worked to de-escalate the situation.

The arrest reportedly comes after a previous confrontation at Showboy’s home. In that earlier incident, individuals thought to be CID officers attempted to apprehend him while he was livestreaming on TikTok. The encounter, which was also recorded, spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Showboy

During that confrontation, the musician appeared visibly agitated and challenged the officers, arguing that they had failed to present the necessary legal documentation. He firmly refused to go with them, insisting to both the officers and his online viewers that he could not be lawfully arrested without proper authorisation.

As of now, the Ghana Police Service has not publicly disclosed the specific reasons for Showboy’s arrest.