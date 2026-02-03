Advertisement

Joe Mettle announces critical personal decision on 2026 TGMAs: ‘I’ve spoken with them’

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:38 - 03 February 2026
Joe Mettle
Joe Mettle
Award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle has revealed that he will step away from the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, describing his absence as a temporary break rather than a permanent withdrawal from the scheme.
Advertisement

Award-winning gospel artiste Joe Mettle has confirmed that he will sit out the 2026 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, opting to take a deliberate pause from the annual music ceremony.

Advertisement

In a radio appearance on Hitz FM, the celebrated singer explained that his decision means he will neither submit songs for consideration nor take part in any activities connected to this year’s awards. According to Mettle, the move is a personal one and has been communicated directly to the event’s organisers without friction.

READ MORE: Akosua Agyapong accuses GHAMRO and Obour of withholding musicians’ royalties

He said,

joe mettle
Advertisement

I’ve already spoken with them, so everything is fine

I’m taking a short break from the TGMAs this year. I won’t be around, and that’s the reason. I saw the date and I won’t be available.

READ MORE: 2026 Grammys: Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump and Trevor Noah — All You Need to Know About the Drama

Addressing speculation that his absence could signal a longer-term withdrawal, the gospel star was quick to shut down such interpretations. He stressed that the decision applies strictly to 2026 and should not be read as a statement about future ceremonies.

Joe Mettle
Joe Mettle
Advertisement

“This is only about this year,” he clarified. “Let’s deal with this year first. When the other years arrive, we’ll talk about them then. There’s no need to rush ahead.”

READ MORE: Israel Laryea defends wife Louisa amid backlash over feud with Lily Mohammed

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions from fans and industry watchers, many of whom regard Mettle as one of the most consistent and influential figures in Ghana’s gospel music space. His regular presence and multiple wins have made him a fixture at the awards over the years.

Although his absence is expected to be noticeable at this year’s ceremony, his remarks suggest the door remains open for a return, reinforcing that the decision is a temporary pause rather than a permanent exit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Kotoka International Airport to be renamed Accra International Airport – Majority Leader
News
03.02.2026
Kotoka International Airport to be renamed Accra International Airport – Majority Leader
Viral ‘dad tax’ moment gets wholesome as Wolves make it right for young fan
Sports
03.02.2026
Viral ‘dad tax’ moment gets wholesome as Wolves make it right for young fan
Vintage Up Ghana Festival: Building Community Through Sustainable Fashion
Lifestyle
03.02.2026
Vintage Up Ghana Festival: Building Community Through Sustainable Fashion
Antoine Semenyo breaks silence on backflip celebration, vows to stop after mother’s call
Sports
03.02.2026
Antoine Semenyo breaks silence on backflip celebration, vows to stop after mother’s call
Who Will Join Dr Bawumia in 2028? NAPO, Bryan, Ken or a Dark Horse?
News
03.02.2026
Who Will Join Dr Bawumia in 2028? NAPO, Bryan, Ken or a Dark Horse?
Joe Mettle
Entertainment
03.02.2026
Joe Mettle announces critical personal decision on 2026 TGMAs: ‘I’ve spoken with them’