Joe Mettle announces critical personal decision on 2026 TGMAs: ‘I’ve spoken with them’

Award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle has revealed that he will step away from the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, describing his absence as a temporary break rather than a permanent withdrawal from the scheme.

In a radio appearance on Hitz FM, the celebrated singer explained that his decision means he will neither submit songs for consideration nor take part in any activities connected to this year’s awards. According to Mettle, the move is a personal one and has been communicated directly to the event’s organisers without friction.

He said,

I’ve already spoken with them, so everything is fine

I’m taking a short break from the TGMAs this year. I won’t be around, and that’s the reason. I saw the date and I won’t be available.

Addressing speculation that his absence could signal a longer-term withdrawal, the gospel star was quick to shut down such interpretations. He stressed that the decision applies strictly to 2026 and should not be read as a statement about future ceremonies.

“This is only about this year,” he clarified. “Let’s deal with this year first. When the other years arrive, we’ll talk about them then. There’s no need to rush ahead.”

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions from fans and industry watchers, many of whom regard Mettle as one of the most consistent and influential figures in Ghana’s gospel music space. His regular presence and multiple wins have made him a fixture at the awards over the years.

Although his absence is expected to be noticeable at this year’s ceremony, his remarks suggest the door remains open for a return, reinforcing that the decision is a temporary pause rather than a permanent exit.

