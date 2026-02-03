Viral ‘dad tax’ moment gets wholesome as Wolves make it right for young fan

Wolverhampton Wanderers turn a viral “dad tax” moment into a heartwarming gesture, surprising a young fan with chicken nuggets and a Wolves shirt after his dad playfully stole his snack during a Premier League match.

A light-hearted but now heartwarming episode at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux Stadium has captured the attention of football fans online, highlighting how clubs can turn a viral moment into positive fan engagement.

During Wolves’ 0–0 Premier League draw with Newcastle United on January 18, 2026, stadium cameras caught a young supporter, Rory, visibly upset and crying after his father playfully took one of his popcorn chicken pieces in a moment fans and netizens quickly dubbed the familiar parental joke the “dad tax.”

The clip spread rapidly on social media, with supporters sympathising with Rory’s reaction and sharing light-hearted “dad tax” memories from their own childhood.

Rather than letting the moment fade, Wolves seized the chance to turn disappointment into delight.

You may remember the footage of this young supporter from our last game at Molineux…



Yesterday, Wolfie and the @Young_Wolves team surprised Rory in the stands with a fresh box of chicken nuggets. pic.twitter.com/9sz2yz92Zk — Wolves (@Wolves) February 1, 2026

Ahead of their recent match against Bournemouth which ended in a 2–0 home loss, the club surprised Rory in the stands with a fresh box of chicken nuggets delivered by Wolves’ cheerful mascot, Wolfie.

As the mascot reached Rory’s seat, the stadium announcer joked:

Wolfie does not take lightly to chicken thieves. He’s picked up a fresh batch of chicken nuggets, this time, Dad, you’re not allowed anywhere near them, OK?

The crowd reaction was warm, drawing laughter and applause, turning a moment of disappointment into one of stadium-wide smiles. Along with the nuggets, Rory was also presented with a Wolves shirt, ensuring the affectionate gesture went beyond mere snack replacement.

Supporters online have praised the club’s response as a feel-good story amid the daily grind of results and league tables, reminding fans that football is about memories and community moments as much as it is about action on the pitch.