Semenyo equals Tony Yeboah and André Ayew, set to rewrite Ghana’s football history

Antoine Semenyo has matched Tony Yeboah’s long-standing record for the most goals scored by a Ghanaian in a single Premier League season, netting 12 times in the 2025/26 campaign. The Manchester City forward now stands on the brink of setting a new national benchmark before the season ends.

Ghana star Antoine Semenyo has etched his name into Premier League history by matching one of the highest single-season goal tallies ever recorded by a Ghanaian in England's top flight.

His current 12-goal haul in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign puts him level with legendary figures Tony Yeboah and André Ayew, highlighting his rise as one of the competition’s most prolific African attackers.

The Manchester City forward, who joined the champions from Bournemouth during the January transfer window, has scored 12 Premier League goals so far this season across 23 appearances, representing a personal best in England’s elite division.

Premier League Ghanaian Scoring Records (Single Season)

1. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth / Manchester City) – 12 goals (2025/26)

2. Tony Yeboah (Leeds United) – 12 goals (1994/95)

3. André Ayew (Swansea City) – 12 goals (2015/16)

4. Tony Yeboah (Leeds United) – 12 goals (1995/96)

These figures place Semenyo in elite company alongside Yeboah who is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest goalscorers, and Ayew, a prolific forward during his time.

Semenyo’s current tally comes in a season where the former Bournemouth star has seamlessly adapted to Pep Guardiola’s high-intensity system at Manchester City, combining regular scoring with incisive link-up play.

Statistics translates his 12 goals in 23 Premier League outings to a solid 0.52 goals per match which is a remarkable output for a forward adjusting to a new club mid-season.

His achievement highlights not only personal growth but also the long lineage of Ghanaian talent in the Premier League. Semenyo’s current season rivals the best single-season tallies on record.

Before his move to City, Semenyo had already enjoyed several standout seasons with Bournemouth, including a career-best 11 goals in the 2024/25 campaign which was his highest Premier League total prior to this season.

Now at Manchester City, where he has continued to find the back of the net, including against top-six opposition, Semenyo has a real chance to set a new Ghanaian benchmark before the season ends.

With half the campaign still to play, the 26-year-old could eclipse the 12-goal mark and stand alone as the most prolific Ghanaian scorer in a single Premier League campaign.

