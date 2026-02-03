Foreign Minister in Latvia as probe continues into death of student Nana Agyei Ahyia

Ghana’s Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has arrived in Latvia with a forensic and diplomatic delegation to investigate the tragic and unclear death of Ghanaian student Nana Agyei Ahyia, seeking truth, justice and cooperation from Latvian authorities.

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, arrived in Latvia on Monday to intensify diplomatic engagement over the “distressing and unclear circumstances” surrounding the death of Ghanaian student Nana Agyei Ahyia, a tragedy since June 2025.

Ahyia, an 18-year-old undergraduate at Riga Technical University, died after reportedly falling from a sixth-floor hostel window. His remains were repatriated to Ghana in July 2025 amid emotional mourning and calls for accountability.

In a statement posted on X on arrival in the Latvian capital, the Foreign Minister said the visit was “the main reason for requesting to pay this official visit”, a promise he made publicly to pursue transparency and answers.

“I thank Foreign Minister of Latvia, Her Excellency Baiba Braže for the warm reception and for the productive bilateral engagements earlier today,” Ablakwa wrote.

He said Latvian officials had conveyed “firm assurances that her government will fully cooperate with Ghana in the pursuit of truth and justice.” The minister is leading a six-member delegation that includes senior directors from Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a forensic expert and a pathologist, specialists the government hopes will help “piece together the evidence” and address gaps in the investigation that have fuelled public suspicion.

The minister also addressed recent social media controversy that has swirled around the case, including unverified claims that government officials demanded payments from the family, issued fake airline tickets, or excluded family members from the delegation.

“There has been no case of extortion or the issuance of fake tickets as has been alleged without any evidentiary basis whatsoever,” the Minister wrote.

I have arrived in Latvia for a two-day official visit.



I thank Foreign Minister of Latvia, Her Excellency Baiba Braže for the warm reception and for the productive bilateral engagements earlier today.



As I promised Ghanaians, the main reason for requesting to pay this official… pic.twitter.com/jO68iMCzdg — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) February 2, 2026

Government sources have firmly rejected these allegations as “false, misleading and unfounded,” noting that any delays in the family joining the delegation stemmed from visa processing challenges and incomplete documentation, not deliberate exclusion or financial demands.

The two family members initially invited to travel with the delegation were unable to do so on Saturday due to the visa delays. Ablakwa said they have since received their visas and are expected in Riga on Tuesday morning.

Ministry statements also clarified that Ghana’s government has borne all the travel costs for both the delegation and the family members, countering claims circulating online. Since the death of Nana Agyei Ahyia, the Ahyia family has been vocal in seeking clarity and transparency.

Relatives have criticised the early conclusion that the student died by suicide or accident, arguing that investigators did not share forensic reports, CCTV footage or other evidence with the family.