Allan Saint-Maximin quits Club América after racist abuse directed at his children

Allan Saint-Maximin has left Club América after racist abuse was directed at his children, prompting the French winger to prioritise his family’s safety. The Liga MX side condemned discrimination and expressed full support for the former Newcastle United star.

The 28-year-old, who joined América in August on a reported two-year, $10 million deal, made just 15 appearances before announcing his departure by mutual consent on Saturday.

In a statement shared on his Instagram story, Saint-Maximin spoke out strongly about the treatment of his family, underlining his resolve to protect them above all else.

He wrote:

The problem is not skin colour, it’s the colour of people’s thoughts. But there’s one thing I will never tolerate, and that is people attacking my children. Protecting my children is my priority.

Allan Saint-Maximin's time in Mexico with Club America comes to an end after his children suffered racial abuse.



Club America's statement:



"We reiterate our strong condemnation of any act of discrimination and/or violence that violates human dignity, both on and off the field,… pic.twitter.com/btYD8QhqEh — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 1, 2026

The former Newcastle United man, who has also had spells with Al-Ahli and Fenerbahçe since leaving St James’ Park, did not provide detailed specifics of the incidents but made clear that the abuse targeted at his children was intolerable.

He added that discrimination and hatred “have no place in our society.” Club América responded with a formal statement expressing solidarity with the player and his family, condemning any act of discrimination or violence that violates human dignity, whether on or off the pitch.

“We express our absolute solidarity with Allan Saint-Maximin and his family, who have the support of everyone who is part of this institution,” the club said.

Head coach André Jardine described Saint-Maximin’s exit as unfortunate, praising his talent and the contributions he brought during his short stay, while acknowledging the challenges of adapting from European football to Mexico.

The broader reaction within Liga MX saw some América players take to the pitch with anti-racism banners during a recent match, illustrating support for the fight against discrimination.

