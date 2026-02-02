Advertisement

The Grammys 2026 Red Carpet Slay: Best Looks You Can’t Miss

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:54 - 02 February 2026
2026 Grammys Looks
The Grammys 2026 Red Carpet
Grammy red carpet turns heads as Rosé, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny deliver daring, high-fashion moments.
Advertisement

The Grammy Awards are one of the most prestigious events in the music industry, celebrating outstanding achievements in music each year.

Advertisement

However, before the main ceremony begins, all eyes are on the Grammy red carpet, a high-profile fashion moment that draws attention from fans and media worldwide.The red carpet is where artists, producers, and celebrities showcase their style, creativity, and individuality.

From elegant gowns to daring designer outfits, the red carpet is as much about fashion as it is about music. Stylists, designers, and celebrities often use the occasion to make bold statements, set trends, or pay tribute to cultural icons.

READ ALSO: Grammys 2026: Tyla wins Best African Music performance(Full list of winners)

Beyond fashion, the red carpet serves as a media hotspot. Reporters, photographers, and entertainment outlets interview attendees, discuss upcoming projects, and capture viral moments that dominate social media. Many stars use the opportunity to promote new albums, singles, or collaborations.

Advertisement

Some of the most eye-catching fashion moments of the night came from bold interpretations of black.

Blackpink star Rosé delivered a dramatic twist on the classic black minidress in a sculptural Giambattista Valli creation, while Lady Gaga embraced high drama in a feathery “black swan” gown designed by cult French label Matières Fécales — a name as provocative as the look itself, according to CNN.

READ ALSO: Lip Balms You Can Make at Home for Soft Lips

Long, sweeping trains also dominated the carpet, with Doechii’s Roberto Cavalli dress stealing attention thanks to a striking 13-foot train flowing behind her.

Elsewhere, music’s biggest style innovators reimagined traditional red-carpet silhouettes. Billie Eilish opted for a deconstructed suit by Hodakova, while Bad Bunny turned heads in a corset-detailed tuxedo — marking surrealist fashion house Schiaparelli’s first major step into menswear.

Advertisement

With a record-breaking 95 award categories at this year’s Grammys, emerging stars also seized the moment to make fashion statements, from Addison Rae in Alaïa to the cast of K-Pop Demon Hunters, who appeared in coordinated looks by Dior, Guvanch and Thom Browne, as noted by CNN.

Not all the outfits leaned toward elegance alone. Heidi Klum sparked conversation in a skin-tight moulded “naked” dress, while Chappell Roan delivered one of the night’s most daring moments by removing her cape to reveal a Mugler négligée secured with nipple clamps.

READ ALSO: The Miracle Oil: How Moringa Oil Helps Keep Your Skin Nourished and Healthy

However, the red carpet also carried a political undertone. Several attendees, including Finneas and members of the Bieber family, were seen wearing “ICE Out” and “Be Good” badges in protest against the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown.

Here are some striking looks from the 2026 Grammys Awards red carpet

Advertisement
Lady Gaga in an elaborate feathered gown by cult Parisian brand Matières Fécales. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Justin and Hailey Bieber, both in all-black, were among several attendees seen wearing “ICE Out” (or “Be Good”) badges. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
A close-up on one of the badges worn to protest the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown. Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images
Nominated for Best R&B Album (as well as being up for an acting award at next month’s Oscars), Teyana Taylor stunned in a gravity-defying custom Tom Ford gown. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Billie Eilish’s look, by Hodakova, cleverly deconstructed menswear tailoring, with suit pants seemingly transformed into a jacket and skirt. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
In one of the night’s most shocking moments, Chappell Roan removed her cape to reveal a Mugler négligée dress held in place with nipple clamps. Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images
Rapper Doechii wore a Roberto Cavalli dress featuring a plum-colored corset skirt and a dramatic 13-foot train. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Tyla in a crystal-embellished Dsquared2 gown with a feathery train. She completed the look with Pandora jewelry made using lab-grown diamonds. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Swedish singer Zara Larsson wore a sequined golden two-piece by Kevin Germanier. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Swedish singer Zara Larsson wore a sequined golden two-piece by Kevin Germanier. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Scott and Mark Hoying said they wore coordinating suits to honor the baby girl whom they are expecting to welcome later this year. Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images
Advertisement
Duckwrth said his look was partly inspired by Baz Luhmann’s 1996 movie “Romeo + Juliet.” Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Heidi Klum put a fun twist on the “naked” dress trend, shuffling along the red carpet in a molded, figure-hugging creation by Marina Hoermanseder. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
French musician Gesaffelstein, a co-producer of Lady Gaga’s album "Mayhem," kept onlookers guessing in his trademark black mask. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
FKA Twigs arrived early in a custom Paolo Carzana dress dyed with copper. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The singer accessorized with an anthurium flower and a book — which, she told Variety, contained the “lore of 'Eusexua,'” her latest album. Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Advertisement
The singing voices of "KPop Demon Hunters," Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna, in Guvanch, Dior and Thom Browne, respectively. Francis Specker/CBS
Rosé arrived in a custom Giambattista Valli look with voluminous white draping. The Blackpink star’s curly bob meanwhile evoked her hair styling in the video for the Grammy-nominated “APT.” Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Vibe Beauty Ghana Relaunches With a Fresh Look and the Same Trusted Quality
Lifestyle
02.02.2026
Vibe Beauty Ghana Relaunches With a Fresh Look and the Same Trusted Quality
YFM bags 15 nominations at 2025 RTP Awards 
Entertainment
02.02.2026
YFM bags 15 nominations at 2025 RTP Awards 
YFM to Partner UniMAC to Boost Ghana’s Creative Economy 
Entertainment
02.02.2026
YFM to Partner UniMAC to Boost Ghana’s Creative Economy 
Top 10 Least Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings
News
02.02.2026
Top 10 Least Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings
Akosua Agyapong accuses GHAMRO and Obour of withholding musicians’ royalties
Entertainment
02.02.2026
Akosua Agyapong accuses GHAMRO and Obour of withholding musicians’ royalties
6 Yoga Poses That Can Reduce Your Risk of Suffering a Stroke
Lifestyle
02.02.2026
6 Yoga Poses That Can Reduce Your Risk of Suffering a Stroke