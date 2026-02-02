The Grammys 2026 Red Carpet Slay: Best Looks You Can’t Miss
The Grammy Awards are one of the most prestigious events in the music industry, celebrating outstanding achievements in music each year.
However, before the main ceremony begins, all eyes are on the Grammy red carpet, a high-profile fashion moment that draws attention from fans and media worldwide.The red carpet is where artists, producers, and celebrities showcase their style, creativity, and individuality.
From elegant gowns to daring designer outfits, the red carpet is as much about fashion as it is about music. Stylists, designers, and celebrities often use the occasion to make bold statements, set trends, or pay tribute to cultural icons.
Beyond fashion, the red carpet serves as a media hotspot. Reporters, photographers, and entertainment outlets interview attendees, discuss upcoming projects, and capture viral moments that dominate social media. Many stars use the opportunity to promote new albums, singles, or collaborations.
Some of the most eye-catching fashion moments of the night came from bold interpretations of black.
Blackpink star Rosé delivered a dramatic twist on the classic black minidress in a sculptural Giambattista Valli creation, while Lady Gaga embraced high drama in a feathery “black swan” gown designed by cult French label Matières Fécales — a name as provocative as the look itself, according to CNN.
Long, sweeping trains also dominated the carpet, with Doechii’s Roberto Cavalli dress stealing attention thanks to a striking 13-foot train flowing behind her.
Elsewhere, music’s biggest style innovators reimagined traditional red-carpet silhouettes. Billie Eilish opted for a deconstructed suit by Hodakova, while Bad Bunny turned heads in a corset-detailed tuxedo — marking surrealist fashion house Schiaparelli’s first major step into menswear.
With a record-breaking 95 award categories at this year’s Grammys, emerging stars also seized the moment to make fashion statements, from Addison Rae in Alaïa to the cast of K-Pop Demon Hunters, who appeared in coordinated looks by Dior, Guvanch and Thom Browne, as noted by CNN.
Not all the outfits leaned toward elegance alone. Heidi Klum sparked conversation in a skin-tight moulded “naked” dress, while Chappell Roan delivered one of the night’s most daring moments by removing her cape to reveal a Mugler négligée secured with nipple clamps.
However, the red carpet also carried a political undertone. Several attendees, including Finneas and members of the Bieber family, were seen wearing “ICE Out” and “Be Good” badges in protest against the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown.
Here are some striking looks from the 2026 Grammys Awards red carpet
