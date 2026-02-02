The Grammys 2026 Red Carpet Slay: Best Looks You Can’t Miss

Grammy red carpet turns heads as Rosé, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny deliver daring, high-fashion moments.

The Grammy Awards are one of the most prestigious events in the music industry, celebrating outstanding achievements in music each year.

However, before the main ceremony begins, all eyes are on the Grammy red carpet, a high-profile fashion moment that draws attention from fans and media worldwide.The red carpet is where artists, producers, and celebrities showcase their style, creativity, and individuality.

From elegant gowns to daring designer outfits, the red carpet is as much about fashion as it is about music. Stylists, designers, and celebrities often use the occasion to make bold statements, set trends, or pay tribute to cultural icons.

Beyond fashion, the red carpet serves as a media hotspot. Reporters, photographers, and entertainment outlets interview attendees, discuss upcoming projects, and capture viral moments that dominate social media. Many stars use the opportunity to promote new albums, singles, or collaborations.

Some of the most eye-catching fashion moments of the night came from bold interpretations of black.

Blackpink star Rosé delivered a dramatic twist on the classic black minidress in a sculptural Giambattista Valli creation, while Lady Gaga embraced high drama in a feathery “black swan” gown designed by cult French label Matières Fécales — a name as provocative as the look itself, according to CNN.

Long, sweeping trains also dominated the carpet, with Doechii’s Roberto Cavalli dress stealing attention thanks to a striking 13-foot train flowing behind her.

Elsewhere, music’s biggest style innovators reimagined traditional red-carpet silhouettes. Billie Eilish opted for a deconstructed suit by Hodakova, while Bad Bunny turned heads in a corset-detailed tuxedo — marking surrealist fashion house Schiaparelli’s first major step into menswear.

With a record-breaking 95 award categories at this year’s Grammys, emerging stars also seized the moment to make fashion statements, from Addison Rae in Alaïa to the cast of K-Pop Demon Hunters, who appeared in coordinated looks by Dior, Guvanch and Thom Browne, as noted by CNN.

Not all the outfits leaned toward elegance alone. Heidi Klum sparked conversation in a skin-tight moulded “naked” dress, while Chappell Roan delivered one of the night’s most daring moments by removing her cape to reveal a Mugler négligée secured with nipple clamps.

However, the red carpet also carried a political undertone. Several attendees, including Finneas and members of the Bieber family, were seen wearing “ICE Out” and “Be Good” badges in protest against the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown.

Here are some striking looks from the 2026 Grammys Awards red carpet

Lady Gaga in an elaborate feathered gown by cult Parisian brand Matières Fécales. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber, both in all-black, were among several attendees seen wearing “ICE Out” (or “Be Good”) badges. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

A close-up on one of the badges worn to protest the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown. Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images

Nominated for Best R&B Album (as well as being up for an acting award at next month’s Oscars), Teyana Taylor stunned in a gravity-defying custom Tom Ford gown. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Billie Eilish’s look, by Hodakova, cleverly deconstructed menswear tailoring, with suit pants seemingly transformed into a jacket and skirt. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In one of the night’s most shocking moments, Chappell Roan removed her cape to reveal a Mugler négligée dress held in place with nipple clamps. Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images

Rapper Doechii wore a Roberto Cavalli dress featuring a plum-colored corset skirt and a dramatic 13-foot train. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tyla in a crystal-embellished Dsquared2 gown with a feathery train. She completed the look with Pandora jewelry made using lab-grown diamonds. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Swedish singer Zara Larsson wore a sequined golden two-piece by Kevin Germanier. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Scott and Mark Hoying said they wore coordinating suits to honor the baby girl whom they are expecting to welcome later this year. Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

Duckwrth said his look was partly inspired by Baz Luhmann’s 1996 movie “Romeo + Juliet.” Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Heidi Klum put a fun twist on the “naked” dress trend, shuffling along the red carpet in a molded, figure-hugging creation by Marina Hoermanseder. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

French musician Gesaffelstein, a co-producer of Lady Gaga’s album "Mayhem," kept onlookers guessing in his trademark black mask. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

FKA Twigs arrived early in a custom Paolo Carzana dress dyed with copper. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The singer accessorized with an anthurium flower and a book — which, she told Variety, contained the “lore of 'Eusexua,'” her latest album. Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The singing voices of "KPop Demon Hunters," Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna, in Guvanch, Dior and Thom Browne, respectively. Francis Specker/CBS