Lip Balms You Can Make at Home for Soft Lips

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:53 - 02 February 2026
Lip Balms You Can Make at Home for Soft Lips
Soft, nourished lips are a must, especially during dry or cold seasons. While store-bought lip balms are convenient, they often contain chemicals that may irritate sensitive lips. Making your own lip balm at home is not only simple and natural but also allows you to customise ingredients, scents, and colours to suit your personal taste.

With just a few pantry staples, you can create delicious, moisturising lip balms that leave your lips feeling pampered and healthy. Here are four easy and fun DIY lip balm recipes you can try at home:

1. DIY Shea Butter Lip Balm

Shea Butter
Shea butter lip balm is rich, creamy, and will make your lips feel pampered and kissable.

How to prepare it:

  • Heat one tablespoon of castor oil, one tablespoon of shea butter, and two tablespoons of coconut oil in a water bath or double boiler.

  • Once it has melted, add some powdered beetroot for natural colour and ¼ teaspoon of grapefruit essential oil for a delightful scent.

  • Stir well and transfer it to containers and let it set.

2. Lemon and Raspberry Lip Balm

Raspberry Lip Balm

This refreshing lip balm is fruity and uplifting — perfect for bright, soft lips.

How to prepare it:

  • Start by melting two tablespoons of coconut oil in the microwave.

  • Add two teaspoons of raspberry gelatin and mix well.

  • Microwave again for about 15 seconds, then stir in three drops of lemon essential oil.

  • Transfer to a container and let it cool. Your refreshing lip balm is ready!

3. DIY Chocolate Lip Balm

Indulge your lips with the sweet scent and richness of chocolate.

How to prepare it:

  • In a water bath, melt two teaspoons of olive wax and one teaspoon of coconut oil together.

  • Once melted, add one teaspoon of cocoa powder, one teaspoon of jojoba oil, and a few drops of tea tree oil.

  • Mix well and pour into lip balm tubes.

  • Let them solidify before using.

4. Honey Lip Balm

Honey Lip Balm

How to prepare it:

  • Mix a few drops of honey with glycerine or Vaseline.

  • Alternatively, combine honey with some coconut oil and 2–3 drops of lavender essential oil for a soothing scent.

DIY lip balms are not only fun to make but also a natural, chemical-free way to keep your lips soft, smooth, and nourished. With endless possibilities for flavours, scents, and colours, you can create a personalised lip balm that’s perfect for daily use or even as a thoughtful homemade gift.

Say goodbye to dry, chapped lips and hello to soft, kissable perfection! But remember to stay hydrated.

