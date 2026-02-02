Israel Laryea defends wife Louisa amid backlash over feud with Lily Mohammed

Israel Laryea has publicly responded to the social media feud between his wife, Louisa Laryea, and TV presenter Lily Mohammed, clarifying her intentions and apologising for any offence caused.

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Israel Laryea has spoken publicly for the first time following a tense online exchange involving his wife, Louisa Laryea, and GHOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed, an episode that quickly spiralled into a broader social media debate.

The controversy began in late January after American internet personality IShowSpeed visited Ghana as part of his month-long African tour aimed at exploring the continent’s diverse cultures. Shortly after his departure, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed that his ministry had approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to the streamer,a decision that sparked mixed reactions online.

During a segment on GHOne TV’s morning programme, Lily Mohammed openly criticised the move, questioning both the rationale behind the passport approval and the broader significance of IShowSpeed’s visit. Her comments ignited discussion across social media platforms, drawing responses from several public figures.

One of those responses came from Louisa Laryea, who took to social media to challenge what she viewed as a poorly framed critique. In her post, she questioned the standards of modern journalism, writing:

Journalism goes way beyond make-up, skin bleaching, BBL, hair and fashion. Journalists ought to research, court the facts, interrogate data and demonstrate sound reasoning.

Her remarks, however, did not sit well with Lily Mohammed, who responded sharply. In a strongly worded post, the television anchor dismissed Louisa’s commentary as lacking depth and suggested that her confidence stemmed solely from her husband’s status in the media industry. Lily wrote:

I would have been open to a discourse with you, but seeing as you have absolutely no substance in that capacity, it would be a complete waste of my time. I do hope you take a good look at yourself in the mirror the next time you choose to be as condescending as you have been.

As the exchange gained traction, Louisa attempted to clarify her position, insisting that her original post was not directed at Lily Mohammed personally. Despite this, the situation continued to attract commentary, including trolling that soon extended to Israel Laryea himself.

Addressing the matter in a Facebook post on Monday, 2 February 2026, Israel Laryea revealed that he had held a private discussion with his wife regarding the online confrontation and its fallout. He defended Louisa against accusations of body-shaming, stressing that no such intention existed.

According to the former Joy News presenter, his wife had neither implied nor suggested that Lily Mohammed had undergone cosmetic procedures or skin bleaching, noting that Louisa does not know the GHOne presenter personally. He further extended an apology to Lily on his wife’s behalf should she have taken offence.

Israel Laryea also used the opportunity to condemn individuals who dragged his marriage and his wife’s appearance into the controversy, describing such attacks as unnecessary and deeply personal.

Below is Israel Laryea’s full Facebook statement addressing the dispute between his wife and Lily Mohammed.