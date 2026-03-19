Minister for Foreign Affairs confirms safe evacuation of all Ghanaians who requested assistance from Israel

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirms all Ghanaians who sought help have been safely evacuated from Israel and returned home.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has confirmed that all Ghanaian nationals in Israel who sought government assistance have been safely returned home following a coordinated evacuation effort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement shared on Facebook on Thursday, 19 March 2026, the Foreign Affairs Minister revealed that the operation not only ensured the safe return of citizens but also included some staff from Ghana’s embassy in Tel Aviv.

He stated;

We have safely evacuated all Ghanaians who expressed the desire to be assisted by the Government of Ghana out of Israel back home

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Top 5 most powerful African women in 2026

He noted that although the majority of embassy personnel were evacuated, a small number of essential staff members remain in post to maintain critical consular services.

The Minister also expressed appreciation to both Israel and Egypt for their support in facilitating the exercise. He added;

I convey our appreciation to Israeli and Egyptian authorities for the cooperation

READ MORE: Top 10 most visited African countries in 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

He further welcomed the evacuees upon their arrival in Ghana shortly after the mission was completed. He said;

We warmly welcome our compatriots who arrived in Ghana a few hours ago

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad, he stressed that such interventions would continue whenever necessary. “The Mahama Administration will continue with safe evacuation efforts as we prioritise the welfare of all Ghanaians,” he emphasised.

Advertisement