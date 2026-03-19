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Minister for Foreign Affairs confirms safe evacuation of all Ghanaians who requested assistance from Israel

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:56 - 19 March 2026
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirms all Ghanaians who sought help have been safely evacuated from Israel and returned home.
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Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has confirmed that all Ghanaian nationals in Israel who sought government assistance have been safely returned home following a coordinated evacuation effort.

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In a statement shared on Facebook on Thursday, 19 March 2026, the Foreign Affairs Minister revealed that the operation not only ensured the safe return of citizens but also included some staff from Ghana’s embassy in Tel Aviv.

READ MORE: Ghana warns extradition of suspected criminals will not be one-sided to Western Countries

He stated;

We have safely evacuated all Ghanaians who expressed the desire to be assisted by the Government of Ghana out of Israel back home
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He noted that although the majority of embassy personnel were evacuated, a small number of essential staff members remain in post to maintain critical consular services.

The Minister also expressed appreciation to both Israel and Egypt for their support in facilitating the exercise. He added;

I convey our appreciation to Israeli and Egyptian authorities for the cooperation

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He further welcomed the evacuees upon their arrival in Ghana shortly after the mission was completed. He said;

We warmly welcome our compatriots who arrived in Ghana a few hours ago

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Reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad, he stressed that such interventions would continue whenever necessary. “The Mahama Administration will continue with safe evacuation efforts as we prioritise the welfare of all Ghanaians,” he emphasised.

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