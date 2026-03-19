Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Minister for Foreign Affairs confirms safe evacuation of all Ghanaians who requested assistance from Israel
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has confirmed that all Ghanaian nationals in Israel who sought government assistance have been safely returned home following a coordinated evacuation effort.
In a statement shared on Facebook on Thursday, 19 March 2026, the Foreign Affairs Minister revealed that the operation not only ensured the safe return of citizens but also included some staff from Ghana’s embassy in Tel Aviv.
READ MORE: Ghana warns extradition of suspected criminals will not be one-sided to Western Countries
He stated;
We have safely evacuated all Ghanaians who expressed the desire to be assisted by the Government of Ghana out of Israel back home
READ MORE: Top 5 most powerful African women in 2026
He noted that although the majority of embassy personnel were evacuated, a small number of essential staff members remain in post to maintain critical consular services.
The Minister also expressed appreciation to both Israel and Egypt for their support in facilitating the exercise. He added;
I convey our appreciation to Israeli and Egyptian authorities for the cooperation
He further welcomed the evacuees upon their arrival in Ghana shortly after the mission was completed. He said;
We warmly welcome our compatriots who arrived in Ghana a few hours ago
READ MORE: King Charles III chooses Nigerian jollof over Ghana’s, says ;Nigeria has the best jollof'
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad, he stressed that such interventions would continue whenever necessary. “The Mahama Administration will continue with safe evacuation efforts as we prioritise the welfare of all Ghanaians,” he emphasised.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom