Top 10 most visited African countries in 2026

Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa lead Africa’s tourism rankings as the continent sees a strong rise in international visitors in 2026.

Africa’s tourism sector continues to rebound strongly, driven by rising international arrivals, improved infrastructure, and growing global interest in the continent’s cultural and natural attractions. According to global tourism data, North and East Africa remain dominant regions for visitor numbers, while other destinations are steadily gaining ground.

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Here is a list of the most visited African countries as of 2026:

1. Morocco

Morocco leads the continent, attracting nearly 20 million visitors annually. Its mix of historic cities like Marrakech, coastal resorts, and desert experiences makes it a top destination globally.

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Morocco

2. Egypt

Egypt remains a major draw due to its ancient monuments, including the pyramids of Giza and the Nile River. Continued investments in tourism infrastructure have boosted arrivals significantly.

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Mall of Arabia – Cairo, Egypt via Creator: Shadi Omar Copyright: Shomar

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3. South Africa

South Africa is a leading tourism hub, known for its wildlife safaris, vibrant cities such as Cape Town, and diverse cultural experiences.

south africa

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4. Tunisia

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Tunisia benefits from its Mediterranean coastline, historical sites, and affordability, making it especially popular with European tourists.

6. Tunis, Tunisia

5. Algeria

Algeria is gradually opening up to international tourism, offering vast desert landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

Algeria

6. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe attracts visitors primarily through natural wonders such as Victoria Falls, one of the largest waterfalls in the world.

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Photo credit: Adobe stock Source: freedomdestinations.co.uk

7. Kenya

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Kenya remains a top safari destination, famous for the Maasai Mara and its annual wildebeest migration, one of the world’s greatest wildlife spectacles.

Kenya

8. Mauritius

Mauritius is known for its luxury beach resorts, clear waters, and status as a premier honeymoon destination.

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Mauritius

9. Tanzania

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Tanzania draws tourists with attractions such as the Serengeti National Park and Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak.

Tanzania (Zanzibar)

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10. Nigeria

Nigeria rounds out the list, driven by its rich cultural heritage, festivals, and growing entertainment industry, though tourism growth is still developing compared to others.

Nigeria

The dominance of countries like Morocco and Egypt highlights North Africa’s strong tourism appeal, while destinations in East and Southern Africa continue to thrive on wildlife and nature-based tourism.

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