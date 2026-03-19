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Top 10 most visited African countries in 2026
Africa’s tourism sector continues to rebound strongly, driven by rising international arrivals, improved infrastructure, and growing global interest in the continent’s cultural and natural attractions. According to global tourism data, North and East Africa remain dominant regions for visitor numbers, while other destinations are steadily gaining ground.
Here is a list of the most visited African countries as of 2026:
1. Morocco
Morocco leads the continent, attracting nearly 20 million visitors annually. Its mix of historic cities like Marrakech, coastal resorts, and desert experiences makes it a top destination globally.
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2. Egypt
Egypt remains a major draw due to its ancient monuments, including the pyramids of Giza and the Nile River. Continued investments in tourism infrastructure have boosted arrivals significantly.
3. South Africa
South Africa is a leading tourism hub, known for its wildlife safaris, vibrant cities such as Cape Town, and diverse cultural experiences.
4. Tunisia
Tunisia benefits from its Mediterranean coastline, historical sites, and affordability, making it especially popular with European tourists.
5. Algeria
Algeria is gradually opening up to international tourism, offering vast desert landscapes and rich cultural heritage.
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6. Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe attracts visitors primarily through natural wonders such as Victoria Falls, one of the largest waterfalls in the world.
7. Kenya
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Kenya remains a top safari destination, famous for the Maasai Mara and its annual wildebeest migration, one of the world’s greatest wildlife spectacles.
8. Mauritius
Mauritius is known for its luxury beach resorts, clear waters, and status as a premier honeymoon destination.
9. Tanzania
Tanzania draws tourists with attractions such as the Serengeti National Park and Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak.
10. Nigeria
Nigeria rounds out the list, driven by its rich cultural heritage, festivals, and growing entertainment industry, though tourism growth is still developing compared to others.
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The dominance of countries like Morocco and Egypt highlights North Africa’s strong tourism appeal, while destinations in East and Southern Africa continue to thrive on wildlife and nature-based tourism.
As investment and accessibility improve, Africa’s tourism industry is expected to grow even further, positioning the continent as one of the most dynamic travel regions in the world.