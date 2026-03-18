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Blakk Rasta says he was first in his neighbourhood to wear a tie as he reflects on life journey

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:08 - 18 March 2026
Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta reflects on his early life in Tamale, where a simple tie and strong school performance earned him admiration and respect.
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Celebrated Ghanaian reggae artiste and broadcaster Blakk Rasta has shared a striking account of how something as simple as a second-hand tie, combined with academic excellence, elevated his status within his childhood community in Tamale.

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During a conversation with Kafui Dey, he reflected on his modest upbringing and the way limited resources influenced how success was perceived around him. Growing up in a community where access to basic items was scarce, even the smallest symbols of progress carried considerable meaning.

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He recounted how he became the first person on his street to wear a tie, an accessory he had bought from a second-hand clothing market. Lacking any knowledge of how to tie it properly, he simply improvised. He explained;

I did not even know how to tie it properly. I just made a knot around my neck
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Despite the rough attempt, the response from neighbours was overwhelmingly positive. “The ladies and the men would praise me and say, ‘You look nice, you look good,’” he recalled, amused by the memory. According to him, such admiration stemmed from the realities of the environment, where even minor achievements or possessions could symbolise progress and aspiration.

His academic success further enhanced his reputation within the neighbourhood. He noted;

Because I was doing quite well in school, people almost saw me as a role model

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Born on 2 September 1974 as Abubakar Sadick Adams in Tamale, Blakk Rasta has grown into one of Ghana’s most prominent reggae voices. His work is widely recognised for fusing Rastafarian philosophy with incisive social commentary, a style he has developed over several decades.

Beyond music, he has also built a reputation as a respected radio personality, hosting programmes on various Ghanaian stations. Over the years, he has frequently emphasised how his upbringing in a resource-limited environment shaped his perspective on life and ultimately inspired his journey as both an artiste and a communicator.

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