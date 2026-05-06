Police declare Prince Krah wanted for the alleged murder of fuel tanker driver and pregnant wife, offer GH¢100,000 reward

Police declare Prince Krah wanted for the alleged murder of fuel tanker driver and pregnant wife, offer GH¢100,000 reward

Police offer Ghc100,000 reward as it declares soldier who allegedly murdered tanker driver and pregnant wife wanted

Police declare Prince Krah wanted for the alleged murder of a fuel tanker driver and his pregnant wife at Saki near Tema, offering a GH¢100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Ghana Police Service has declared Prince Krah wanted for the murder of two people at Saki near Tema, with a GH¢100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The victims, Ebenezer Kwabena Obiri and Mary Anim, were found dead with multiple machete wounds, and the suspect was last seen with one of them before the incident.

Police believe the suspect, who is reportedly a military officer, is in hiding and may be within areas in Tamale, as investigations and the manhunt continue.

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The Ghana Police Service has declared a man identified as Prince Krah wanted in connection with the brutal murder of two people at Saki, near Tema Golf City in the Greater Accra Region.

According to police, the suspect believed to be about 30 years old is being pursued over the killing of Ebenezer Kwabena Obiri, 45, and Mary Anim, 22, who were found dead in their room on 1 May 2026.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Prince Krah had been living in a chamber-and-hall apartment with the couple before the incident.

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Police say both victims were discovered with multiple machete wounds. Further investigations revealed that the male victim was last seen with the suspect on the night of 30 April 2026, raising suspicion about his involvement.

Authorities confirmed that a warrant for the suspect’s arrest was issued by the Kpone Magistrate Court on 4 May 2026.

Prince Krah is described as dark in complexion, about 5.7 feet tall, and of a stout build. He was last seen wearing a Lacoste shirt and jeans trousers. Police also say the suspect, believed to be a military officer, has since gone into hiding, with intelligence suggesting he may be within the Kakusunanka area or the Kamina Barracks in Tamale.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for allegedly writing BECE for girlfriend

In a bid to fast-track his arrest, the Police have announced a GH¢100,000 reward for credible information leading to the capture of the suspect. Members of the public with relevant information are being urged to report to the nearest police station or contact emergency numbers 191 or 112.

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Background

The case has drawn national attention following earlier reports that the victims—a fuel tanker driver and his pregnant partner were allegedly murdered by a man suspected to be a soldier.

The bodies were discovered on Friday, May 1, 2026, in a pool of blood, with their three-year-old daughter found alive in the room.

The Ghana Police Service, through the Saki Police Command, retrieved the bodies and deposited them at the morgue for autopsy.

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