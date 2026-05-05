Court orders man who allegedly stole police armoured vehicle to undergo mental check-up

A court in Kumasi has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a 26-year-old man accused of stealing a police armoured vehicle in Nkawie in the Ashanti Region, as he awaits further court proceedings.

A 26-year-old man accused of stealing a police armoured vehicle has been ordered by the court to undergo a mental examination.

The incident happened in Nkawie, Ashanti Region, after the vehicle was reportedly driven away while the officer stepped out briefly.

The suspect has been remanded and will reappear in court on May 18, 2026.

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The Kwadaso Circuit Court in Kumasi has directed that Ebenezer Frimpong, the 26-year-old man accused of stealing a police armoured vehicle at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region undergo a psychiatric examination.

The order was issued on Monday, May 4, 2026, by the presiding judge, His Honour Jephtha Appau, who did not provide reasons for the directive.

The ruling followed the accused person’s plea of not guilty to a charge of stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act.

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The accused, Ebenezer Frimpong, an unemployed resident of Antwi Agyei Nkwanta in the Atwima Mponua District, was arrested on April 14, 2026, by officers from the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit.

During his first court appearance on April 17, 2026, Frimpong reportedly asked the judge to assist him in joining the Ghana Police Service and also appealed for leniency as proceedings began.

Ebenezer Frimpong arrested for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle

According to Police Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Albert Asagre, the incident occurred when a police driver, General Lance Corporal Joshua Denkyi, was transporting an armoured vehicle with registration number GP 1131 to a workshop for routine servicing.

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The officer is said to have parked the vehicle near the Nkawie market after experiencing stomach discomfort and stepped out briefly to purchase medication from a nearby pharmacy.

While he was away, the prosecution says the accused allegedly entered the vehicle and drove it towards the Abuakwa–Kumasi road.

An alarm was raised immediately, prompting a coordinated response involving MTTD motor riders and SWAT officers, who later arrested the suspect in a joint operation at Mim near Abuakwa.

Ebenezer Frimpong arrested for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle

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Frimpong was subsequently charged and pleaded not guilty when his plea was taken in court.