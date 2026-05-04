4 arrested over alleged theft of ECG cash in PDS scandal

Authorities have arrested four individuals in connection with an ongoing Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) investigation into alleged transfers of funds linked to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). The suspects have since been granted bail as inquiries continue into the financial transactions.

BNI arrested four individuals over suspected ECG-related financial transfers.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into large sums of money.

All suspects have been granted bail pending further inquiries.

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The Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) has arrested four individuals linked to a developing investigation into the alleged transfer of large sums of money believed to belong to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The update was shared by the Minister of Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who disclosed that the arrests were made last week as part of ongoing efforts to unravel the financial dealings under scrutiny.

The individuals named are: Philip Ayensu

Viraj Phat

Sophia Korkor

Justice Menka-Premoh

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According to the update, all four suspects have since been granted bail while investigations continue.

The quartet have since been given bail pending investigations, Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated.

Authorities have not yet disclosed full details of the alleged transactions, but their arrest is part of the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL).

Background

The alleged investigation ties back to long-standing concerns over the management of Ghana’s electricity distribution reforms, particularly the controversial PDS arrangement that previously came under national scrutiny for alleged financial losses and governance challenges.

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During the 2024 election campaign, then flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and now President, John Dramani Mahama, pledged to revisit and investigate the matter if given the mandate.

He argued that significant public funds had been lost under the previous administration’s handling of the power distribution reforms.

In a Facebook post dated May 10, 2024, he described the situation as deeply troubling, stating: “It’s disheartening to learn that the $190 million we negotiated for private sector participation in electricity distribution under the US Millennium Compact has been lost due to Nana Addo and Bawumia’s corrupt, ‘yenkyendi’, and cronyism governance practices. This is unacceptable, and we deserve better as a people."

He further assured voters of his commitment to improving efficiency in the electricity distribution sector, especially in areas such as metering systems, revenue collection, and rapid fault resolution, should he assume office.

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