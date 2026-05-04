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AS FAR demands CAF remove controversial referee Jean-Jacques Ndala ahead of Sundowns clash

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:04 - 04 May 2026
Jean-Jacques Ndala
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Moroccan giants AS FAR have formally written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), raising strong concerns over the appointment of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala for the first leg of the CAF Champions League Final.

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The highly anticipated clash is scheduled for May 17 in Pretoria, where AS FAR will take on Mamelodi Sundowns, but attention has shifted to growing controversy surrounding officiating decisions.

AS FAR has officially requested an immediate replacement of Ndala, insisting they do not want him to officiate the crucial encounter as per African football journalist Micky Jnr.

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This development follows an earlier decision by CAF to withdraw Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed Omar, who was initially appointed but replaced after concerns raised by Mamelodi Sundowns over alleged regional ties with the Moroccan club.

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Concerns Linked to AFCON Final Controversy

Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala

AS FAR cited incidents where Senegal players reportedly left the pitch on their coach’s instructions without receiving cautions—raising questions about consistency and decision-making at the highest level.

The club also pointed to Ndala’s omission from FIFA’s list of referees selected for the upcoming World Cup as an additional concern.

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CAF Yet to Make Final Decision

Despite this, CAF has indicated that Ndala’s appointment reflects institutional backing for the referee, even amid scrutiny over his past performances.

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However, with both finalists having raised objections to different officials, CAF now faces a critical decision—either to replace the referee again or proceed with Ndala for the high-stakes encounter.

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