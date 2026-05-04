Controversial AFCON referee to take charge of CAF Champions League final

CAF has reportedly backed referee Jean-Jacques Ndala for the CAF Champions League final despite AFCON final controversy, sparking debate over officiating standards in African football.

CAF has reportedly reaffirmed its support for referee Jean-Jacques Ndala despite controversy over his performance in the Africa Cup of Nations Final.

A CAF source says the decision to assign him to the upcoming CAF Champions League Final is to “show strength” and back officials under scrutiny.

The appointment has shifted attention away from the clubs to officiating standards and governance within Confederation of African Football.

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The Confederation of African Football (Confederation of African Football) says the decision to assign referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to the upcoming CAF Champions League final was taken to demonstrate institutional backing for the official, despite widespread criticism of his handling of the AFCON final.

Ndala, who officiated the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Final, has been at the centre of controversy following disputed decisions during the match, including incidents that triggered a temporary walk-off by players and later disciplinary fallout.

The final itself became one of the most talked-about in African football due to VAR interventions, penalties and protests on the pitch.

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According to reports CAF has now appointed Ndala to take charge of the first leg of the CAF Champions League Final, between Morocco’s FAR Rabat and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns scheduled for May 17 in Pretoria, South Africa.

The governing body has informed that it has to show strength by backing Ndala, even as questions continue to swirl around his AFCON final performance.

The appointment is part of efforts to reinforce confidence in CAF referees rather than signal disciplinary action against the official.

The AFCON final, saw Senegal initially take the lead on the pitch before the match descended into chaos following a disputed penalty decision.

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Players temporarily left the field in protest before returning to complete the game, which was later engulfed in administrative disputes and disciplinary rulings. CAF later cleared Ndala of wrongdoing after internal reviews.