Advertisement

Controversial AFCON referee to take charge of CAF Champions League final

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:52 - 04 May 2026
Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala
CAF has reportedly backed referee Jean-Jacques Ndala for the CAF Champions League final despite AFCON final controversy, sparking debate over officiating standards in African football.
Advertisement

  • CAF has reportedly reaffirmed its support for referee Jean-Jacques Ndala despite controversy over his performance in the Africa Cup of Nations Final.

  • A CAF source says the decision to assign him to the upcoming CAF Champions League Final is to “show strength” and back officials under scrutiny.

  • The appointment has shifted attention away from the clubs to officiating standards and governance within Confederation of African Football.

Advertisement

The Confederation of African Football (Confederation of African Football) says the decision to assign referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to the upcoming CAF Champions League final was taken to demonstrate institutional backing for the official, despite widespread criticism of his handling of the AFCON final.

READ ALSO: Ferguson in stable condition after scare prior to Liverpool clash, reports confirm

Ndala, who officiated the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Final, has been at the centre of controversy following disputed decisions during the match, including incidents that triggered a temporary walk-off by players and later disciplinary fallout.

The final itself became one of the most talked-about in African football due to VAR interventions, penalties and protests on the pitch.

Advertisement

According to reports CAF has now appointed Ndala to take charge of the first leg of the CAF Champions League Final, between Morocco’s FAR Rabat and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns scheduled for May 17 in Pretoria, South Africa.

READ ALSO: CAS sets May 7 to decide Senegal, Morocco AFCON 2025 title dispute

The governing body has informed that it has to show strength by backing Ndala, even as questions continue to swirl around his AFCON final performance.

The appointment is part of efforts to reinforce confidence in CAF referees rather than signal disciplinary action against the official.

The AFCON final, saw Senegal initially take the lead on the pitch before the match descended into chaos following a disputed penalty decision.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Danso inspires Spurs as they edge clear of drop zone in relegation battle

Players temporarily left the field in protest before returning to complete the game, which was later engulfed in administrative disputes and disciplinary rulings. CAF later cleared Ndala of wrongdoing after internal reviews.

Some football fans say the situation reflects a broader governance challenge for CAF, which has faced repeated criticism over officiating consistency, VAR interpretation, and disciplinary decisions in major competitions.

Stay updated with breaking news and exclusive stories from Ghana and beyond. Subscribe to the Pulse Ghana WhatsApp channel for real-time updates straight to your phone.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
5 police officers in Accra and Ashanti Region interdicted over viral bribery videos – See list
News
04.05.2026
5 police officers in Accra and Ashanti Region interdicted over viral bribery videos – See list
ECG disconnects power supply in Ashanti Region
News
04.05.2026
Power cuts to hit parts of Ashanti and Western region on May 5 - see affected areas
Abu Trica to remain in custody after he fails to meet GH₵30 million bail conditions
Entertainment
04.05.2026
Abu Trica to remain in custody after he fails to meet GH₵30 million bail conditions
4 arrested over alleged theft of ECG cash in PDS scandal
News
04.05.2026
4 arrested over alleged theft of ECG cash in PDS scandal
AS FAR demands CAF remove controversial referee Jean-Jacques Ndala ahead of Sundowns clash
Sports
04.05.2026
AS FAR demands CAF remove controversial referee Jean-Jacques Ndala ahead of Sundowns clash
Ghana to host African, Caribbean and selected global leaders on historic UN slavery resolution in June
News
04.05.2026
Ghana to host African, Caribbean and selected global leaders on historic UN slavery resolution in June