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Danso inspires Spurs as they edge clear of drop zone in relegation battle

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:44 - 04 May 2026
Kevin Danso
Kevin Danso rallies Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League survival fight after a crucial win over Aston Villa, while also earning PFA Community Champion recognition.
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  • Kevin Danso has urged Tottenham Hotspur to stay focused as they battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

  • Spurs boosted survival hopes with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, moving out of the drop zone and gaining momentum under Roberto De Zerbi.

  • Danso was also named PFA Community Champion for his off-field contributions, including support for food banks and homelessness charity work.

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Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso has urged Tottenham Hotspur to stay focused in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League, following a crucial turnaround in form under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

READ ALSO: Ferguson in stable condition after scare prior to Liverpool clash, reports confirm

Spurs boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park, a result that lifted them out of the relegation zone and moved them a point clear of West Ham United.

Danso, who has become a key figure in De Zerbi’s defensive setup, played a pivotal role as Tottenham secured back-to-back league wins for the first time since the opening weeks of the 2025/26 season, an upturn that has revived belief within the squad.

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“We March On! Thank you for standing with us through it all. The job’s not finished yet, we’ll keep giving everything for this club and for all of you,” Danso said.

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Tottenham now face a decisive run-in, with fixtures against Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton expected to determine their Premier League status.

Off the pitch, Danso has also been recognised for his community impact, earning the club’s PFA Community Champion award for the 2025/26 season.

Tottenham confirmed the honour in a statement, praising the defender’s consistent involvement in social initiatives across London.

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“Kevin has played an active role in a range of initiatives supporting vulnerable communities across London – he is a consistent advocate for and contributor to our local food banks, and is also an ambassador for charity. The Passage, with the aim to raise awareness of homelessness,” the club said.

READ ALSO: Ghana's 100m record holder slams sports Ministry after World Athletics championship qualification

The 26-year-old has supported projects including visits to Tottenham Food Bank, helping to deliver donations, particularly during the Christmas period, as part of the club’s outreach efforts.

The award aligns with the Professional Footballers' Association initiative recognising players who make significant contributions to their communities.

With just a handful of games remaining, Tottenham’s immediate focus remains on securing enough points to guarantee survival.

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