Black Sherif plans return to classroom after dropping out of UPSA

Black Sherif has revealed plans to return to university, saying personal reasons are driving his decision to complete his education.

Black Sherif has revealed plans to return to university, saying personal reasons are driving his decision to complete his education.

Black Sherif has announced plans to return to UPSA after dropping out in 2022 to focus on music. The Ghanaian star says his decision is now driven by personal reasons and a desire to continue his education.

Black Sherif has revealed plans to return to the University of Professional Studies Accra after previously withdrawing in 2022.

The artiste admitted his quiet exit disappointed his family, especially his mother, who still wants him to complete his education.

He says his decision to go back is now motivated by “very personal” reasons and a genuine desire to learn.

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Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has revealed plans to return to university, stating that he now has deeply personal motivations driving his decision to resume his education.

The award-winning artiste, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, made the disclosure during an appearance on Personality Profile on Joy FM with Kofi Hayford on Thursday, 30 April. He confirmed that he had enrolled at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) in 2022 to pursue a four-year bachelor’s degree, but later withdrew to concentrate on his fast-rising music career.

Reflecting on how he stepped away from his studies, Black Sherif admitted that he handled the situation quietly, without formally discussing it with his family. “You know when ninjas in films want to disappear, they drop a smoke bomb, I feel like that is how I handled it,” he said. “There was no proper conversation about leaving university, but they eventually understood.”

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He acknowledged, however, that his decision did not sit entirely well with his family, particularly his mother. “My mum may not say it directly, but they were disappointed,” he noted. “Even now, she wants me to go back, and I know I will.”

According to the ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ hitmaker, his desire to return to school is now rooted in personal growth and purpose. “I have real-life reasons to go back and learn,” he explained. “They are very close to me, personal reasons.”

Black Sherif rose to international prominence with hit songs such as Second Sermon and Kwaku the Traveller, becoming one of the most streamed African artistes of his generation. His decision to pause his education came at a time when his music career was experiencing rapid global success.

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