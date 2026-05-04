Black Sherif opens up about why he portrayed Michael Jackson in his “PopStar” music video

Black Sherif opens up about why he portrayed Michael Jackson in his “PopStar” music video

Black Sherif opens up about why he portrayed Michael Jackson in his “PopStar” music video

Black Sherif explains Michael Jackson inspiration behind “PopStar” music video and how his songwriting is spontaneous.

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has revealed the inspiration behind his creative direction in his “PopStar” music video. He explained his admiration for global music icon Michael Jackson and how it influenced his style and storytelling.

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The award-winning artiste, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, made the revelation during an appearance on Onua TV with Nana Ama McBrown stating that Michael Jackson has been a long-time influence on his fashion and artistic expression, especially his stage outfits and signature sleeve designs.

He explained that elements of Jackson’s style often appear on his personal “mood boards” when planning creative looks for performances and visual projects.

Those who have been on my Snapchat for a long time, for two years, will know Michael Jackson has been on my mood board. I like his clothes and how the sleeves of Michael Jackson are. If we are combining pictures to build looks for occasions, he is always in my mood boards. This particular song just feels bright that we should portray something like Micheal Jackson, he said.

READ ALSO: Black Sherif plans return to classroom after dropping out of UPSA

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He added that Michael Jackson’s influence played a key role in shaping the visual direction of the “PopStar” video, noting that the energy of the song naturally aligned with that creative theme.

Black Sherif also revealed that his artistic process is not strictly structured, explaining that inspiration often comes spontaneously.

He said ideas for his songs are not tied to specific locations or routines, but can come at any moment.

“For me, I believe that the songs float around,” he stated, adding that his hit song “Second Sermon” was written while he was walking.

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