A Black American visitor has described Ghana as safer and more peaceful than his hometown, encouraging others to travel and experience life in the country.

A Black American visitor has described Ghana as safer and more peaceful than his hometown, encouraging others to travel and experience life in the country.

'Ghana is safer than the US' - Black American shares experience after being asked if he feels safe in Ghana

A Black American man has gone viral after praising Ghana’s safety, describing it as more peaceful than Memphis, Tennessee. His experience highlights growing interest in Ghana among the African diaspora.

A Black American man says Ghana feels “much safer and more peaceful” than Memphis, Tennessee, where he previously lived.

He highlights everyday activities like visiting fuel stations and malls in Accra as calm and stress-free compared to heightened security concerns back home.

The man is urging others abroad to travel more and experience Ghana firsthand, emphasising peace of mind over infrastructure differences.

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A Black American man has sparked conversation online after sharing his experience of living in Ghana, describing the country as significantly safer and more peaceful than his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

In a video posted on Sikaofficial's X (forma page, the man addressed a question he says he is frequently asked by friends and family back home, whether he feels safe living in Africa.

He stated;

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Ghana is much safer and more peaceful than where I come from. Here, you can step outside without worrying whether you’ll make it home alive, unlike in Memphis, Tennessee

Drawing comparisons between the two locations, he explained that everyday activities in Ghana feel far more relaxed and secure. Using the simple example of visiting a fuel station, he noted that the process in Ghana is straightforward and stress-free.

“You drive up, the attendant serves you, you pay, and you leave. That’s it,” he said, contrasting it with his experience in Memphis, where he claimed people often have to assess their surroundings before even stopping.

According to him, concerns about violence and crime are more pronounced in his home city, where situations can escalate quickly in public spaces.

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He also highlighted differences in public environments such as shopping centres. In Accra, he described malls as calm, family-oriented spaces where people go about their activities in an orderly manner.

By contrast, he suggested that similar spaces in Memphis can sometimes feel tense, with visitors remaining alert to potential disturbances.

“Here, people are just shopping with their families, everything is calm. You’re not constantly looking over your shoulder,” he explained.

The man encouraged others, particularly those abroad, to travel more and experience different cultures firsthand rather than relying on assumptions about Africa.

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“You need to travel more and experience this peace. Ghana is very safe, I’ll say it again,” he emphasised.

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While he acknowledged that Ghana may not have the same level of infrastructure as some Western countries, he insisted that the sense of security and peace of mind outweighs those differences.

His comments come at a time when Ghana continues to attract members of the African diaspora, many of whom cite safety, cultural connection and community as key reasons for relocating or visiting.