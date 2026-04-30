The Devil Wears Prada returns nearly two decades with a sequel reuniting Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep Credit: 20th Century Fox

The Devil Wears Prada returns nearly two decades with a sequel reuniting Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep Credit: 20th Century Fox

Devil Wears Prada 2 and 9 of the best films to watch this May

From The Devil Wears Prada 2 to Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, here are 10 of the biggest films to watch this May 2026. Discover the must-see releases across action, drama, animation and more.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 headlines May’s biggest releases, marking the return of a beloved fashion franchise nearly two decades later.

The month features a diverse mix of films, including Animal Farm, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Backrooms, spanning animation, sci-fi, horror and drama.

Several high-profile stars and filmmakers, including Anne Hathaway and James Cameron, are behind the major releases, making May a standout month for cinema lovers.

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From long-awaited sequels to imaginative adaptations and star-studded productions, May 2026 is packed with cinematic releases for every type of viewer. Leading the list is the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside a diverse selection of dramas, animations and blockbuster franchises set to hit screens worldwide.

1. Animal Farm

Based on George Orwell’s classic novella, Animal Farm returns in a fresh animated adaptation directed by Andy Serkis. The story follows a group of farm animals whose rebellion leads to tyranny under a pig named Napoleon. With Seth Rogen voicing the lead, the film blends humour with political commentary. Released on 1 May in the US and Canada

Based on George Orwell’s classic novella, Animal Farm returns in a fresh animated adaptation directed by Andy Serkis.

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2. The Devil Wears Prada

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Nearly two decades after the original, the sequel reunites Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, with David Frankel returning as director. The film revisits the high-stakes fashion world, though critics question whether it can match the sharp satire of the first instalment. Released internationally on 1 May

The Devil Wears Prada returns nearly two decades with a sequel reuniting Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep Credit: 20th Century Fox

3. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

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The popular Disney+ characters, played by Pedro Pascal and featuring Grogu, transition from television to cinema in this new Star Wars instalment. Director Jon Favreau promises a bigger, more immersive experience. Released internationally on 22 May

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd

4. The Sheep Detectives

This unconventional family film blends live action with CGI, following sheep who attempt to solve their shepherd’s murder. Featuring voices from Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Patrick Stewart, it offers a surprisingly thoughtful take on the mystery genre.

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The Sheep Detectives. Credit: Amazon MGM Studio

5. Two Pianos

Directed by Arnaud Desplechin, this French drama explores love, music and memory. “A rhapsodic piece about love, death and music,” one critic noted. Released on 8 May in the US

Two Pianos. Credit: Emmanuelle Firman/ Why Not Productions

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures

Adapted from Shelby Van Pelt’s novel, this emotional drama stars Sally Field and features a unique narrator, an octopus voiced by Alfred Molina. “It’s a story of love and grief,” Van Pelt explained. Released on 8 May on Netflix

Remarkably Bright Creatures Credit: Netflix

7. Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft (Live in 3D)

Music meets cinema in this visually ambitious concert film co-directed by James Cameron and Billie Eilish. “She created one of the most amazing live shows I have ever seen,” Cameron said. Released internationally on 8 May

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Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft (Live in 3D). Credit: Paramount

8. Backrooms

Inspired by an internet phenomenon, this horror film by Kane Parsons explores a mysterious alternate reality. It’s a story I genuinely care about,” Parsons stated. Released internationally on 29 May

Backrooms. Credit: A24

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9. I Love Boosters

Director Boots Riley returns with a bold satire featuring Keke Palmer. “An unreservedly anti-capitalist satire,” a review highlighted. Released on 22 May in the US, Canada and Australia

I Love Boosters (Credit: NEON)

10. The Salt Path

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Starring Gillian Anderson, this adaptation of a memoir follows a couple navigating hardship through a life-changing journey. “Rather lovely… a celebration of resilience and kindness,” a critic wrote. Released on 22 May in the US and Canada

The Salt Path (Credit: Black Bear Pictures)