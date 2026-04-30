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On May 1st, Lifebuoy is inviting Ghanaians to seize the day and Live more. A clarion call to embrace life and live it to the fullest. A bold, refreshing and forward movement designed to inspire active lifestyle and foster community through shared experiences powered by superior skin protection.

For over 100 years, Lifebuoy has proudly protected families, building a heritage rooted in skin, science, and care. Now, we’re evolving, pushing ourselves further to adapt to the shifting needs of today’s dynamic families who want to live more, not someday, but today. We believe bathing is more than just cleaning; it’s an act of strengthening your skin, getting it ready for a life filled with rich experiences. Skin health can be a true-life enabler, ensuring nothing, especially your skin holds you back from seizing every moment and making lasting memories.

The ‘Live More’ movement kicks off with an Uphill Fitness Experience at Aburi, setting the tone for a lifestyle where strong, healthy skin powers every adventure. The movement continues with a series of activities which include experiential pop ups, strategic partnerships, promotions and activations ensuring that every Ghanaian can join this transformative journey of making life worth living.

Carpe Diem! Live more, Protected with Lifebuoy!.

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Speaking ahead of the campaign, Chris Wulff-Caesar, Managing Director, Unilever Ghana PLC, highlighted the brand’s exciting evolution: “Lifebuoy has always been synonymous with protection. With over 2 decades of protecting Ghanaians, the brand continues to reinvent itself by developing superior formulations for stronger germ protection and superior skin care. Our latest development comes with the inclusion of Vitamin B3, B6 and Vitamin E to offer additional skin care benefits to take care of our skin against the harness of life.

And with that, we are proudly repositioning the brand from solely focusing on germ protection to a broader and more aspirational role: enabling the moments that make life worth living. ‘Live More, protected with Lifebuoy’.

'Live More' is about inspiring people to step outside, prioritize their wellbeing, foster human interaction, and stay connected through shared experiences. We’re encouraging Ghanaians to embrace the outdoors, to get involved in active lifestyles and to make skin care and protection a natural, effortless part of everyday living. You can truly live a life of more without compromise and hesitation when you are Protected with Lifebuoy.

More than a one-day event, ‘Live More’ is a cultural movement inspiring Ghanaians to move more, live fully, and embrace proactive skincare.

It's about ensuring your skin is always ready for whatever life throws its way, from the sweat of a workout to the grime of exploration. This readiness enables more bonding time over experiences, more spontaneous plans, and more vibrant exploration.

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With a compelling mix of on-ground activations, digital storytelling, and community-driven participation, Lifebuoy is positioning "Live More" as a defining cultural moment. It reflects the dynamic energy of Ghana and the power of people coming together to live healthier, more active lives, all enabled by strong, healthy skin.

Join the movement, Carpe Diem! Live more, Protected with Lifebuoy!