LilWin calls on the public to help expose TV stations pirating his films, promising a reward for anyone who provides evidence.

LilWin calls on the public to help expose TV stations pirating his films, promising a reward for anyone who provides evidence.

LilWin to offer cash reward to anyone who exposes TV stations illegally airing his films

Kumawood star LilWin has promised a reward to anyone who exposes TV stations illegally airing his films. The actor says he will take legal action against offenders as he moves to protect his productions.

Kwadwo Nkansah has announced a cash reward for anyone who reports TV stations airing his movies without permission.

The actor clarified that the crackdown targets only films and series he has produced, not older projects he featured in.

He has already warned offending stations and may take legal action if they fail to comply within a given deadline.

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Popular Kumawood actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, has announced a reward scheme aimed at exposing television stations allegedly airing his productions without permission.

In a video shared on social media on 30 April 2026, the actor-producer called on the public to help monitor local television channels and report any unauthorised broadcasts of his recent films and series. He assured that anyone who provides credible evidence would be compensated.

He explained;

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Anyone who draws my attention to TV stations airing my movies without my consent will be rewarded handsomely. I am not referring to the old films because they are not mine, I was only featured and paid. I am talking about the recent movies and series I have produced,

LilWin urged supporters to record short clips as proof and send them via his social media platforms or WhatsApp. He added;

LilWin calls on the public to help expose TV stations pirating his films, promising a reward for anyone who provides evidence.

Whenever you see any of my movies on television, kindly tag me on all my social media platforms. If you have my number, you can also send it on WhatsApp and I will reward you. Take a short video, about 10 seconds, and forward it to me

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He further disclosed that he has already engaged some of the television stations involved and issued them with a deadline to address the matter. According to him, failure to comply could lead to legal action.

He cautioned;

I have spoken to those who have already aired the content and asked them to resolve the issue with their teams. I have given them a limited timeframe, and if I do not hear from them, I will take legal steps

Highlighting the challenges within the film industry, LilWin stressed that producing movies requires significant personal investment and sacrifice. “It is not easy to produce a film, and we will not allow anyone to waste our efforts. Sometimes, we even use money meant for our upkeep to fund productions so that my brand and the industry can grow,” he said.