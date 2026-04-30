Odododiodio MP backs Shatta Wale’s political ambition, says nothing can stop him

Odododiodio MP Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie has thrown his support behind Shatta Wale’s political ambitions, stating the musician can contest if he chooses. The artiste has hinted at running for Ablekuma South MP in 2028, sparking public interest.

Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie has publicly endorsed Shatta Wale’s potential political bid, stating he can contest if he chooses.

The MP believes Shatta Wale would likely run on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, despite earlier hints of an independent bid.

Shatta Wale has signalled interest in contesting the Ablekuma South parliamentary seat in 2028, advocating constitutional reforms and policy-driven leadership.

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The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie, has thrown his support behind dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, stating that nothing would prevent him from contesting a parliamentary seat if he chooses to do so on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a video shared on X on April 29, 2026, the legislator indicated that he believes the musician aligns with the NDC and would naturally run under the party if he formally enters politics.

Fameye speaks about his strained relationship with Shatta Wale and his hopes to collaborate again.

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He stated;

I believe he is NDC, so I am sure that if he wants to contest, he will do so on the ticket of the NDC,

His remarks come in response to the artiste’s recent comments signalling an interest in politics. In an earlier interview, Shatta Wale hinted at plans to contest the parliamentary seat in Ablekuma South in 2028, possibly as an independent candidate. He also called for reforms to Ghana’s governance framework, criticising the 1992 Constitution as outdated and stressing the need for policy-driven leadership rather than populist campaigning.

Ashie, who described the musician as a close associate, spoke warmly of their relationship, noting that Shatta Wale’s father holds a special place in his life. He further praised the artiste’s influence and creativity, expressing his personal support for his political aspirations. “He is the commander of the streets, and we all enjoy his music. I am a strong fan of his,” he added.

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