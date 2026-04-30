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How to replace burnt Ghana cedi notes: A step-by-step guide

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:58 - 30 April 2026
How to recover burnt cedi notes
This article explains how to replace burnt or damaged Ghana cedi notes, outlining the steps to follow, where to go, and the conditions under which you can recover full or partial value from affected currency.
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Losing money to fire or damage can be frustrating, especially when it’s cash you worked hard for. Maybe it got caught in a fire outbreak, burnt in the kitchen, or damaged by accident and now you’re left wondering if it’s gone forever.

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Before you throw it away, there’s something you should know: burnt Ghana cedi notes can still be replaced. As long as you handle it properly and follow the right process, you may be able to recover part or even all of the value.

Here is a simple guide on how to replace burnt Ghana cedi notes, including what to do, where to go, and what to expect.

Step 1: Gather and Prepare the Damaged Notes

Burnt cedi notes
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Start by collecting all the pieces of the burnt or damaged notes. It is important not to alter them in any way.

  • Do not use tape, glue, or try to fix the notes.

  • Keep all fragments together.

  • Take note of any visible serial numbers and denominations.

  • If the damage was caused by a fire incident, you may also need to obtain a police report to confirm that it was accidental.

READ ALSO: How to register your child for a Ghana card: A step-by-step guide

Step 2: Visit a Commercial Bank First

The next step is to take the damaged notes to a commercial bank such as:

  • GCB Bank

  • Other recognised banks across Ghana

At the bank, you will need to present:

  • The damaged notes

  • A valid ID

  • Any available serial numbers (It should be visible)

  • A police report

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At the bank, if it's a minor damage- notes may be exchanged immediately.
If it's severely burnt notes- the bank may assess them or forward them to the Bank of Ghana for further verification.

READ ALSO: 5 foods that are healthier when eaten raw than when cooked

Step 3: Take It to the Bank of Ghana (If Required)

If the damage is extensive, you may be directed to the Bank of Ghana. At the Bank of Ghana:

  • Officials will verify the authenticity of the notes

  • They will determine how much value can be recovered

  • Having visible serial numbers significantly improves your chances of getting your money replaced.

READ ALSO: 10 most secure prisons in the world where escape is nearly impossible

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Will You Get Full Value Back?

Replacement of damaged notes is completely free, but the amount you receive depends on:

  • How much of the note remains

  • Whether the note is genuine

  • Whether the damage was accidental

    Note: Deliberately damaged or altered notes — such as those intentionally burnt or tampered with for fraud will not be replaced.

Accidents like fire outbreaks, flooding, or wear and tear can happen at any time. Knowing the proper process helps you avoid unnecessary losses and ensures you can recover value from damaged currency.

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