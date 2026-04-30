How to register your child for a Ghana card: A step-by-step guide

Present yourself and the child at a registration centre with your Ghana Card for the interview.

If the child does not have a birth certificate or passport, complete the vouching process before the interview.

Fill out and sign the child’s application form in the presence of a registration officer.

Submit the completed form to the enrolment officer for entry into the National Identity Register (NIR).

The child’s photograph, biometric and biographic data will be captured.

Supporting documents, including your Ghana Card and oath of identity forms, will be scanned, and a receipt will be issued.

Confirm the child’s details by signing the receipt, which will be uploaded into the NIR.

The enrolment officer submits the child’s information electronically to complete the process.