How to register your child for a Ghana card: A step-by-step guide
Ghana Card registration for children aged 6 to 14 begins on 5 May 2026, starting in Volta and Oti Regions.
Parents or guardians must present their Ghana Card and follow a step-by-step registration process.
Children without documents can be registered through a vouching system by approved individuals.
The National Identification Authority (NIA), in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has announced the resumption of Ghana Card registration for children aged 6 to 14 years, effective Tuesday, 5 May 2026.
The exercise is expected to cover about 3.1 million children nationwide, according to NIA Executive Secretary Wisdom Kwaku Deku, as part of efforts to expand inclusion and strengthen Ghana’s national identity system.
Registration will begin in the Volta and Oti Regions before being rolled out across the country in phases, with each phase scheduled to last at least 21 days to ensure comprehensive coverage.
Step-by-Step Registration Process
To register a child for a Ghana Card, parents or guardians must follow these steps:
Present yourself and the child at a registration centre with your Ghana Card for the interview.
If the child does not have a birth certificate or passport, complete the vouching process before the interview.
Fill out and sign the child’s application form in the presence of a registration officer.
Submit the completed form to the enrolment officer for entry into the National Identity Register (NIR).
The child’s photograph, biometric and biographic data will be captured.
Supporting documents, including your Ghana Card and oath of identity forms, will be scanned, and a receipt will be issued.
Confirm the child’s details by signing the receipt, which will be uploaded into the NIR.
The enrolment officer submits the child’s information electronically to complete the process.
The Ghana Card is printed, issued biometrically and handed over to the parent or guardian.
ALSO READ: How Ghana and Nigeria helped South Africa with millions of dollars in the fight against apartheid
Vouching Requirements
If a child does not have a birth certificate or valid passport, the following persons can vouch:
Biological parent
Legal guardian
Relative such as an uncle, aunt, grandparent or sibling
Two (2) social welfare officers where no relatives are available
All persons must be 18 years or older and must have a valid Ghana Card.
Important Notice
It is a criminal offence to assist a non-Ghanaian to obtain a Ghana Card.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom