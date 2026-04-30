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ECG releases power outage schedule for today, April 30 – See affected areas

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:44 - 30 April 2026
Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
ECG announces scheduled power outages on April 30, 2026 due to Akosombo GRIDCo substation fire and local technical faults affecting electricity supply.
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  • Electricity Company of Ghana announces planned outages in the Western Region on April 30.

  • Disruptions are linked to the Ghana Grid Company Akosombo substation fire and local faults.

  • ECG says engineers are working to restore supply as affected areas await power recovery.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a fresh power outage schedule affecting parts of the Western Region on Thursday, April 30, 2026, following ongoing disruptions linked to the fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company substation at Akosombo Dam.

According to ECG, power supply will be temporarily curtailed in several communities from 12:00pm to 6:00pm due to reduced generation capacity caused by the incident, which continues to affect stability on the national grid.

The latest schedule forms part of broader emergency measures to manage load distribution while repair works progress.

ALSO READ: ECG announces power outages in Accra West, Ashanti and Eastern Regions on April 29 – See affected areas

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ECG releases power outage schedule for today, April 30 – See affected areas
ECG releases power outage schedule for today, April 30 – See affected areas

In addition to the Akosombo-related constraints, ECG also announced separate outages in some parts of the Western Region due to technical faults, including an underground cable fault at GSTS and a broken high-tension pole at Bawdie.

These faults have resulted in localised power interruptions across affected communities.

ECG has assured residents that engineers are actively working to resolve all faults and restore power as quickly as possible.

ALSO READ: Full List: Sowutuom, Dansoman, Kaneshie and 57 other areas in Accra to be hit with power outages on April 29

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The company added that supply will be normalised immediately once technical issues are fixed and grid conditions improve, while apologising for the inconvenience caused to customers across the affected areas.

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