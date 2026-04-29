ECG announces power outages in Accra West, Ashanti and Eastern Regions on April 29 – See affected areas

ECG announces planned power outages across Accra West, Ashanti, and Eastern Regions on April 29 following the Akosombo GRIDCo substation fire, with multiple areas to be affected.

Electricity Company of Ghana schedules outages across Accra West, Ashanti, and Eastern Regions on April 29.

Disruptions are linked to the Ghana Grid Company Akosombo substation fire and emergency maintenance.

Power cuts will occur in phases, with supply restored once the grid stabilises.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned power outages across the Accra West, Ashanti, and Eastern Regions following a fire outbreak at a substation operated by the Ghana Grid Company at Akosombo Dam.

According to ECG, the outages are necessary due to the significant reduction in power supply caused by the incident, which has disrupted electricity transmission to multiple parts of the country.

In a series of notices issued on April 29, 2026, the company said the outages will occur in phases across the affected regions at different times throughout the day, as engineers work to stabilise the national grid.

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An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor

In the Eastern Region, several communities will experience power cuts from 6:00am to 12:00pm, 12:00pm to 6:00pm, and 6:00pm to 12:00am, while parts of the Ashanti Region will face temporary outages between 9:00am and 2:00pm due to emergency maintenance works at the Asawinso Bulk Supply Point.

Meanwhile, areas within the Accra West Region are also expected to be affected, with outages extending into April 30 as part of ongoing load management measures.

ECG assured customers that power supply will be restored immediately once the generation profile improves, as efforts continue to address the impact of the Akosombo substation fire on Ghana’s power system.

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