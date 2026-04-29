FIFA confirms Women’s U-20 World Cup 2029 hosts, global calendar and new player rules

The FIFA Council has announced a series of key decisions covering upcoming tournament hosts, international match calendars, governance timelines, and proposed new player development regulations.

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The FIFA Council has officially appointed Armenia and Georgia as joint hosts of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2029™, marking a major milestone for football development in both nations.

The decision is part of FIFA’s continued expansion of global tournament hosting across emerging football regions.

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The USA (Miami) to Host the 2027 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup Final Phase

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USA (Miami) to Host the 2027 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup | Photo via FIFA

FIFA also confirmed that the United States, specifically Miami, will host the final phase of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2027™, scheduled for 27–31 January next year.

The governing body also approved the official competition regulations for the tournament, finalising its structure ahead of kickoff.

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 Dates Confirmed

The Council further confirmed that the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026™ in Qatar will take place from 19 November to 13 December 2026

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This confirms Qatar’s continued role as a key host of FIFA youth competitions.

Major Continental Tournaments Added to Calendar

FIFA under fire over “extortionate” 2026 World Cup prices after 370% ticket hike | Photo via SkySports

Several major continental competitions were also included in the Men’s International Match Calendar:

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AFC Asian Cup 2027 (Saudi Arabia): 7 January – 5 February 2027

Concacaf Gold Cup 2027: 19 June – 11 July 2027

CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027: 19 June – 17 July 2027

These tournaments are expected to shape a packed international football schedule in 2027.

FIFA Presidential Election Set for 2027

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

FIFA confirmed that the presidential election for the 2027–2031 term will take place at the 77th FIFA Congress in 2027.

The electoral process will officially begin on 30 April 2026, in line with FIFA statutes and governance regulations.

The FIFA Council has also approved a consultation process on a potential new rule aimed at strengthening youth development in club football.

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The proposal would require senior club teams to always have at least one homegrown U-20 or U-21 player on the field of play.