FIFA approves major World Cup 2026 changes as prize money hits $871 million

AI-Powered Official Match Ball for 2026 World Cup | Photo via DailyMail Sports

AI-Powered Official Match Ball for 2026 World Cup | Photo via DailyMail Sports

FIFA has announced a series of major decisions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a significant increase in prize money, new yellow-card rules, and updated disciplinary laws for players.

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The decisions were confirmed after the FIFA Council met in Vancouver, Canada, ahead of the 76th FIFA Congress, with just 44 days remaining until the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money Increased

Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico City. Photograph: David Yarrow

Following the commercial success of FIFA’s flagship men’s tournament, the FIFA Council agreed to increase the total amount distributed to the 48 participating teams by 15%.

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The new total prize fund now stands at USD 871 million.

Breakdown of the Increased Payments:

Preparation money: Increased from USD 1.5 million to USD 2.5 million

Qualification money: Increased from USD 9 million to USD 10 million

Additional team contributions: More than USD 16 million for delegation costs and increased ticket allocations

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FIFA confirmed that remaining revenues will continue to be reinvested into global football through its 211 Member Associations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said:

“FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our member associations in an unprecedented way.”

Afghan Women’s Refugee Team Cleared for FIFA Competitions

The Afghan Women United team competed in the inaugural Fifa Unites: Women’s Series in Morocco last year. Photograph: Jalal Morchidi/EPA

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In another historic move, the FIFA Council approved changes to FIFA governance regulations to allow the Afghan Women’s Refugee Team to compete in official FIFA competitions.

The team was created after its debut during the FIFA Unites – Women’s Series 2025.

Infantino praised the progress and said FIFA hopes the initiative can support other member associations unable to register national teams for competitions.

New Yellow Card Rules for World Cup 2026

Yellow Card | Photo via BBC Sports

FIFA also confirmed changes to yellow-card suspensions due to the expanded World Cup format.

Single yellow cards will now be cleared:

After the group stage

After the quarter-finals

This means players will have a better chance of avoiding suspension later in the tournament.

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New Player Conduct Rules Approved

Gianluca Prestianni | Photo via Getty Images

The FIFA Council also approved two new law changes for the 2026 World Cup:

Players who leave the pitch in direct protest at a referee’s decision may face punishment.

Players who cover their mouths while speaking to opponents during confrontations may also be sanctioned.

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These measures were recommended by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

FIFA Prepares for Biggest World Cup Ever

Switzerland 1954 FIFA Wolrd Cup | Getty Images

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition to feature 48 teams and is expected to be the biggest tournament in football history.