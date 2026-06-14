Advertisement

Ghana mourns former Foreign Affairs Minister James Victor Gbeho, dies at 91

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 19:06 - 14 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former President of the ECOWAS Commission, ames Victor Gbeho
Ghana has lost veteran diplomat and statesman James Victor Gbeho, a former Foreign Affairs Minister and ECOWAS Commission President, who died at the age of 91 after decades of service in Ghana’s diplomacy and international affairs.
Advertisement

Ghana is mourning the passing of veteran diplomat and statesman Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, a former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former President of the ECOWAS Commission.

Advertisement

According to JoyNews, family sources confirmed that he died on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at a hospital after decades of service to Ghana, West Africa, and the international diplomatic community.Ambassador Gbeho was 91 years old.

He was born on January 12, 1935, in Keta in the Volta Region and had recently marked his 91st birthday earlier in January 2026.

READ ALSO: NPA announces fuel price reduction, see latest prices

Widely respected for his long career in diplomacy and public service, he held several high-profile positions both at home and abroad.

Advertisement

He served as Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 2001 during the presidency of Jerry John Rawlings.

From 2001 to 2005, he represented the Anlo Constituency in Parliament and later worked as a foreign policy adviser to the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

READ ALSO: 19 accredited universities approved by GLC, GTEC to run LLB, pre bar programmes- See full lists

His diplomatic career also included postings in China, India, Nigeria, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

He served as Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York between 1980 and 1990, and also held ambassadorial roles in Geneva and other international missions.

Advertisement

In 2010, Ambassador Gbeho was elected President of the ECOWAS Commission, a position he held until 2012. During his tenure, he was credited with promoting regional integration and strengthening diplomatic cooperation across West Africa.

READ ALSO: GMet warns of rain, thunderstorms across southern Ghana today, see affected areas

Ambassador Gbeho came from a notable family with strong national influence. He was the son of Philip Gbeho, the composer who arranged Ghana’s national anthem, and the uncle of the late broadcaster Komla Dumor.

Tributes are expected from government officials, diplomats, former colleagues, and international organisations in recognition of his decades of service to Ghana’s foreign policy and international relations. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Photo via Getty Images
News
14.06.2026
Top 10 best universities in the world: See 2026 global rankings
10 most profitable businesses to start in 2026
Business
14.06.2026
10 most profitable businesses to start in 2026
Ramaphosa under impeachment pressure - Here’s the reason
News
14.06.2026
Ramaphosa under impeachment pressure - Here’s the reason
Ghana mourns former Foreign Affairs Minister James Victor Gbeho, dies at 91
News
14.06.2026
Ghana mourns former Foreign Affairs Minister James Victor Gbeho, dies at 91
Ghana joins other African federations to reject UEFA president’s claim that some matches are ‘meaningless’
Sports
14.06.2026
Ghana joins other African federations to reject UEFA president’s claim that some matches are ‘meaningless’
Ghana selected for €11 million global dengue vaccine project to fight rising threat in Sub-Saharan Africa
News
14.06.2026
Ghana selected for €11 million global dengue vaccine project to fight rising threat in Sub-Saharan Africa