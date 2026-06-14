Ghana mourns former Foreign Affairs Minister James Victor Gbeho, dies at 91

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former President of the ECOWAS Commission, ames Victor Gbeho

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former President of the ECOWAS Commission, ames Victor Gbeho

Ghana has lost veteran diplomat and statesman James Victor Gbeho, a former Foreign Affairs Minister and ECOWAS Commission President, who died at the age of 91 after decades of service in Ghana’s diplomacy and international affairs.

Ghana is mourning the passing of veteran diplomat and statesman Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, a former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former President of the ECOWAS Commission.

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According to JoyNews, family sources confirmed that he died on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at a hospital after decades of service to Ghana, West Africa, and the international diplomatic community.Ambassador Gbeho was 91 years old.

He was born on January 12, 1935, in Keta in the Volta Region and had recently marked his 91st birthday earlier in January 2026.

Widely respected for his long career in diplomacy and public service, he held several high-profile positions both at home and abroad.

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He served as Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 2001 during the presidency of Jerry John Rawlings.

From 2001 to 2005, he represented the Anlo Constituency in Parliament and later worked as a foreign policy adviser to the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

His diplomatic career also included postings in China, India, Nigeria, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

He served as Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York between 1980 and 1990, and also held ambassadorial roles in Geneva and other international missions.

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In 2010, Ambassador Gbeho was elected President of the ECOWAS Commission, a position he held until 2012. During his tenure, he was credited with promoting regional integration and strengthening diplomatic cooperation across West Africa.

Ambassador Gbeho came from a notable family with strong national influence. He was the son of Philip Gbeho, the composer who arranged Ghana’s national anthem, and the uncle of the late broadcaster Komla Dumor.