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Parts of Accra and Ashanti Region to be hit by power outages from June 15: See full 7 day schedule

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:58 - 14 June 2026
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ECG has announced planned and emergency power outages in parts of Accra East and Ashanti Region from June 15, 2026 to Sunday June 21, due to maintenance works and technical challenges.
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  • ECG announces planned and emergency power outages across Accra East and Ashanti and from June 15-June 21

  • Maintenance works and technical faults cited as reasons for the temporary disruptions

  • ECG says engineers are working to restore supply and improve service delivery

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned power outages affecting parts of the Ashanti, Accra West and East regions and Tema from Monday, June 15 to Sunday, June 21.

READ ALSO: Power cuts to hit parts of Accra, Eastern, Western, Volta and Ashanti Region from June 8: See 7 day schedule

According to separate notices issued by the power distributor, the outages are linked to emergency maintenance works, planned maintenance exercises, and ongoing technical challenges in some affected communities.

ECG explained that the maintenance works are part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and strengthen the reliability of electricity supply across the affected regions.

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In the affected regions, the company says emergency maintenance works will be carried out from 9:00am to 3:00pm, 10:00am to 4:00pm in respective areas.

The company assured customers that engineers are already on the ground working to rectify the fault and restore supply as quickly as possible.

READ ALSO: 5 simple ways to plan your life to avoid suffering from recent power outages

The exercise, according to the company, is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a more stable power supply in the affected areas.

The latest outages come as several parts of the country continue to experience intermittent power interruptions in recent weeks, raising concerns among businesses and residents.

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ECG has however assured customers that electricity supply will be restored immediately after the maintenance works and technical faults are resolved. The company also apologised for the inconvenience caused to affected customers.

READ ALSO: 4 arrested over alleged theft of ECG cash in PDS scandal

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Parts of Accra and Ashanti Region to be hit by power outages from June 15: See full 7 day schedule