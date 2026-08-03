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DVLA to replace faded 2026 vehicle number plates for free – CEO explains why they faded

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 20:06 - 03 August 2026
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DVLA to replace faded 2026 vehicle number plates for free – CEO explains why they faded
Thousands of Ghanaian motorists with faded 2026 DVLA number plates can now get free replacements. DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey explains what caused the problem and how affected drivers can replace their plates.
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  • DVLA will replace faded 2026 number plates at no cost.

  • Production challenges affected the quality of the plates.

  • DVLA says new number plates will not fade.

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The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced that vehicle owners whose 2026 number plates have faded will receive free replacements at any DVLA office across the country.

The announcement follows growing complaints from motorists about the poor quality of some of the vehicle number plates issued this year.

According to report by Nhyira FM, the DVLA Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey admitted that many of the plates had faded. He made these statements when speaking on Asempa FM'sEkosii Sen.

I will admit that most of the numbers are fading, he said.
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Mr Kotey attributed the problem to production challenges that emerged in January 2026 after almost all companies contracted to emboss number plates suspended their services.

According to him, the DVLA had engaged about 160 companies nationwide to produce number plates, but 159 of them stopped working following a dispute over an existing contract that had been signed before he assumed office.

He explained that some of the contractors wanted the agreement cancelled, but he declined because he believed it would have been inappropriate to terminate a valid contract.

‎In January 2026, we had issues with the number plate embossers. We had about 160 companies cutting number plates for the whole of Ghana. About 159 of them met and decided they would no longer produce number plates for us because they wanted me to cancel a contract that had been signed before I assumed office, and I said that would be wrong, he explained.
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The DVLA CEO further alleged that the boycott was intended to disrupt the authority's operations and ultimately lead to his dismissal.

‎They did that so that I would be sacked, he claimed.

As a result, only one company was left to manufacture number plates for the entire country, placing enormous pressure on production.

Mr Kotey said the high demand may have affected the manufacturing process, preventing the proper application of the protective three-layer coating that helps preserve the plates.

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To address the issue, he assured motorists that the DVLA will replace all faded number plates at no cost.

If your number plate is fading, take it to any DVLA office and we will replace it for you at no cost,he said.

He also revealed that the authority is rolling out a new generation of number plates designed to prevent similar problems in the future.

According to him, the new plates will use an electronic system instead of paint, making them more durable and resistant to fading.

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